Middlesbrough finalise transfer for former Chelsea target

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of youngster Bryant Akono Bilongo from non-league Kingstonian.

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated left-back and he had previously attracted the attention of Chelsea, with the European champions bringing Akono Bilongo in on a trial basis earlier this season.

However, Boro have moved swiftly to win the race for the player, with the move confirmed by the Championship side on their official site this afternoon.

Whilst Akono Bilongo will link up with the U23 side initially, he is seen as a bright prospect for the future and it continues a recent theme of Boro identifying non-league talent from the capital.

Isaiah Jones, Djed Spence, Sam Folarin and Toyosi Olusanya have all joined Boro from the London area, with Jones now starring in the first-team for Chris Wilder.

This will be a second chance for Akono Bilongo in the professional game after he had come through the ranks at Wimbledon before he was released as a teenager, which saw him join Combined Counties League side Hanworth Villa before jumping up to join Kingstonian.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This is a great story and you have to praise Akono Bilongo for battling back from being released as a youngster to still make it as a professional.

Obviously, he has a lot to do before he forces his way into the first-team but Jones is a great example of how opportunities can come up if you have the talent and work-rate.

So, this is another low-risk signing from Boro which could have plenty of benefits if the left-back manages to fulfil his potential.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.