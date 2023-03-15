Middlesbrough figure warned about Tottenham move as summer exit prediction is delivered

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick will be a Premier League manager next season but it is too soon for him to return to Tottenham, according to talkSPORT’s Darren Bent.

The former Spurs midfielder has done a phenomenal job since taking charge of the Championship club in October.

Boro were battling near the bottom of the table when he arrived but with 15 wins in his 21 league games in charge, Carrick has them competing for second place with Sheffield United.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent likened the 41-year-old’s achievement to the job that Steve Cooper did at Nottingham Forest last term.

He said: “We’ve seen it in the last couple of seasons, look at what Steve Cooper did at Forest – bottom three when he got there and gets them promoted.”

Unsurprisingly, Carrick’s impressive start to life in management has drawn links to Premier League clubs.

West Ham United have been touted as a potential destination but Bent says it is too soon for him to return to Spurs – though he admits the former England international would not be able to turn it down.

He explained: “Michael Carrick, even if the worst comes to the worst, and Middlesbrough don’t get promoted, I think at the start of next season he’s going to have Premier League clubs looking at him.

“I think the jump is too big but if someone offers you that type of job, you can’t turn it down because you don’t know if it will ever come again.

“For sure, if Middlesbrough are not in the Premier League next season I think Michael Carrick, with the job he’s done, currently sitting third, I think he’ll be in the Premier League regardless.”

Boro were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City at the Riverside last night, which means the Blades can extend their lead to six points with a win against Sunderland this evening.

The Verdict

Bent’s right, it is too soon to talk of Carrick returning to Tottenham.

The hype surrounding the 41-year-old is understandable given his impressive start to life in the dugout but it is by no means guaranteed that he’ll make the move to the top flight this summer.

You have to feel that given the exciting project he’s building at the Riverside, Carrick would only leave Boro for the right job.

The likes of West Ham and Spurs could certainly tempt him away but it would be a big call to turn to him this early in his career.

He’ll be a Premier League manager one day but it’s premature to suggest that he’ll definitely be there irrelevant of how Boro get on this season.