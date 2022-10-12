Middlesbrough figure sends academy message to potential Chris Wilder replacements

Middlesbrough interim boss Leo Percovich has called for more focus to be put on bringing academy players into the first team setup at the Championship club ahead of the appointment of Chris Wilder’s replacement.

Wilder was sacked last Monday and Percovich has stepped up to take charge of the senior squad while the search for his successor goes on.

The 54-year-old has put his trust in a number of younger players, most notably midfielder Hayden Hackney, during his short spell in the dugout and, speaking to Teesside Live, called on more focus to be placed on a pathway between the academy and the first team under whoever takes permanent charge.

He said: “Especially at this club, we need to respect our academy. How many players have we produced for our first team? How many players have we brought through for the national team?

“I recognise the hard work from when Dave Parnaby was here and now Craig Liddle, and how much investment the club put into this. So we need to look at the academy more for our players. We need to support them and give them the environment that they really need. The experienced guys need to look after them.

“And it’s no good them just coming in for one or two training sessions, they need to be there for a period of time to help their performance and to feel part of it. They need to firstly understand what’s going on in the first team, secondly to adapt to how we do things and how we train, the rhythm and the style. And then the third, give them time to perform because you can’t ask them to just perform if and when they come.

“So these are the three steps we believe at the club that we need to keep for the young players, and I hope this is another thing that we will bring into the club.”

An internal appointment has been touted by inews as the North East club weigh up their options with Percovich and U18s boss Lee Cattermole both potential candidates.

Football League World exclusively reported this morning that the Teessiders are beginning to consider having Cattermole and experienced former Boro assistant Steve Agnew at the helm.

The Verdict

Supporters will likely echo Percovich’s suggestion that more focus needs to be put on helping academy players reach the first team.

The North East club has produced some excellent talents over the years and placing a greater emphasis on making the most of what is a fantastic resource can surely only be a good thing for whoever replaces Wilder permanently.

We’ve seen the Uruguayan take action already by bringing in Hackney, who has been one of the more impressive players over the past week or so.

There’s a lot of talent in the youth ranks so carving out a better path for them to the senior side could help bring long-term success.