Middlesbrough figure reveals players’ reaction to the sacking of Chris Wilder

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has admitted his side were surprised by the departure of former manager Chris Wilder, speaking to BBC Radio Tees.

The 55-year-old was dismissed on Monday following a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City last weekend, with that loss meaning Boro had won just two of their opening 11 league games of the 2022/23 campaign.

This record came as a major shock considering their summer transfer business and the fact the Championship side adapted well to his methods so well when he arrived at the Riverside Stadium to succeed Neil Warnock last November, managing to take the club close to the play-offs and enjoying a cup run that saw them beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, results didn’t seem to be the only factor in Steve Gibson’s decision to relieve Wilder of his duties, with rumours of tensions behind the scenes regarding recruitment.

The 55-year-old’s initial refusal to downplay his links to Burnley earlier this year also caused friction, with this mixture of on and off-field factors perhaps making the former Sheffield United manager’s departure inevitable.

Akpom and his teammates, who may have been unaware of these off-field problems, were surprised when they heard about the news of his sacking.

That’s according to the striker, who said (via Teesside Live): “We didn’t really expect it.

“We had to do a lot of adapting in the space of two or three days but this is football.

“Players go, managers go. You just have to move forward and find a way to get the win at the weekend.”

The Verdict:

Considering the success he enjoyed with Boro last season, many people thought he would be given extra time to put things right, even with the backing he got in the summer.

Some would argue he should have been given even more to spend considering the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier – and he can perhaps feel hard done by in that department with the club potentially one attacking midfielder and one top-quality striker away from having the perfect squad.

However, he still managed to bring in some talented players and that’s why he had to do better than he did during the early stages of this season, with off-field disagreements not exactly helping his cause.

Also having a frosty relationship with Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah, these developments don’t exactly paint a positive picture of Wilder so it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

In terms of Boro’s players, they may be feeling slightly guilty about his dismissal because of how talented they are, with the Teesside outfit tipped to be a promotion candidate before the start of the season.