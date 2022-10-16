Middlesbrough figure makes managerial admission

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich has admitted he is in the dark regarding the club’s managerial situation at this stage, speaking to Teesside Live yesterday.

The Uruguayan has taken charge of three games since Chris Wilder’s dismissal earlier this month, guiding Boro to a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City in his first game before suffering losses against Millwall and Blackburn Rovers.

With West Bromwich Albion securing three points at Reading yesterday, this has consigned the Teesside outfit to a place in the relegation zone with the Championship side seemingly not close to appointing a new manager at this stage.

Percovich looks set to remain in charge for Wednesday evening’s tie against Wigan Athletic at this stage, though it’s currently unclear whether Boro’s board will be able to appoint Wilder’s successor before then.

Several names have reportedly been considered for the top job with Head of Football Kieran Scott thought to be a big fan of former Watford manager Rob Edwards, even pushing for him to be appointed.

However, a decision is yet to be taken with other candidates potentially still in the mix too and with this, Percovich is still focused on taking the team forward as caretaker in midweek and potentially beyond then.

He said: “I don’t know what the future is beyond today. I am in charge today and I am responsible for the group today.

During the week I led the team in preparation for today and now we look towards Wednesday.”

The Verdict:

A decision needs to be taken soon because they have a busy set of fixtures coming up and it does feel as though they will be in limbo until a permanent manager is named.

Percovich has done an admirable job in taking the Teesside club forward but there needs to be certainty and they haven’t got that at the moment, something that has probably put them at a disadvantage.

They do need to be careful not to fall deeper into the relegation zone because they could easily do so with Huddersfield Town showing flashes of promise under Mark Fotheringham despite yesterday’s defeat and Coventry having quite a few home games to take advantage of.

With West Brom also lifting themselves out of the relegation zone, the onus is now on Boro to get a grip and get themselves to a safe position before they focus on climbing even higher in the division.

It would help if they had a new man in charge for this set of games before the World Cup break, preferably someone who can come in and make a big impact straight away.