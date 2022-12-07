Middlesbrough figure issues honest verdict on club’s decision to reunite with former boss

Middlesbrough sporting director Kieran Scott has revealed that he believes that Jonathan Woodgate offers the perfect balance in his supporting role for head coach Michael Carrick.

Woodgate was appointed as Boro’s first team coach when the club opted to hand over the reins at the Riverside Stadium to Carrick.

The 42-year-old previously oversaw proceedings at Middlesbrough as a manager.

During this particular spell, Woodgate was unable to transform the club’s fortunes in the Championship as Boro only won nine of the 38 games that they participated in at this level.

Sacked by Boro in 2020, Woodgate went on to become AFC Bournemouth boss for a short period of time before eventually returning to Middlesbrough in October.

Under the guidance of Carrick, Boro have managed to step up their performance levels in the Championship as they have amassed 10 points from their last five league fixtures.

Middlesbrough will be aiming to secure a third consecutive victory at this level when they take on Luton this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, Scott has offered an honest assessment on Woodgate’s return.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Scott said: “One thing that he really brings is the Teesside blood, which I felt was missing.

“I felt the club needed that and there’s no denying that element with Jonathan.

“He’s a very good coach, I’d seen him at Bournemouth and heard good things.

“The year we went up with Norwich, Bournemouth were on our tails so you naturally hear things.

“I saw him in work.

“They beat us 3-1 at Carrow Road that year at a time when nobody was beating us at Carrow Road.

“They had good players, don’t get me wrong, but you could see what he was trying to do.

“I could see he’d learnt a lot from his Middlesbrough days even at that point, and he’s had even more time now.

“He’s a bloke first and foremost, there’s nowhere to hide with him, and I really like that.

“He’s a good coach, the players respect him, he has the best interests of Middlesbrough in his heart all the time.

“He cares deeply for the young players coming through.

“He brings loads and he’s the perfect balance to Michael.”

The Verdict

Whereas Woodgate did not succeed as a manager during his time at Middlesbrough, there is no reason why he cannot go on to play a key role in helping the club reach new heights in the Championship in his new role.

By forming a bond with the players and a good partnership with Carrick, the former England international may be able to win over some of the club’s supporters who may still be sceptical about his appointment.

Currently four points adrift of Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final play-off spot in the second-tier standings, Boro will be determined to close this particular gap in the coming weeks.

By securing all three points in their showdown with Luton this weekend, Middlesbrough could use the momentum gained from this triumph to their advantage over the Christmas period.