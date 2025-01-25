Middlesbrough are set to fork out £650,000 to sign Ipswich Town centre-back George Edmundson on a permanent deal.

This is according to the East Anglian Daily Times, with Boro set to add another player to their squad during what has been a fairly productive window for them so far.

They may have only signed two players at this stage, but both of these additions look to be great signings for different reasons.

Brayden Johnson was the club's first signing of the winter window, with the teenager making the move from National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

Johnson became a key player for Eastbourne this term - and has a huge amount of potential. It's even believed that Boro beat the likes of Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United to tie the midfielder down to a deal.

He is set to link up with the club's U21 side initially, but it may only be a matter of time before he makes the step-up to the first team, especially with the player already having senior experience under his belt.

Morgan Whittaker has also joined, making the move from Plymouth Argyle, and he could be a major asset in both the short and long term, having registered 20 goals and eight assists in 50 competitive appearances for the Pilgrims last term.

And a third signing now looks set to make his move to the Riverside official.

Middlesbrough set to recruit George Edmundson

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Boro are set to recruit Edmundson for a fee in the region of £650,000.

This is a fairly cheap signing for the Teesside outfit, who saw the central defender shine during the first half of the season during his loan spell, before he was recalled by the Tractor Boys.

George Edmundson's 2024/25 loan spell at Middlesbrough (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 20 Average Sofascore rating 6.85 Passing accuracy (%) 90% Total duels won (%) 54% Clean sheets 5 Clearances per game 4.6

A return to the Riverside now seems inevitable for the defender, who will have more of a chance to shine on Teesside than he would have done at Portman Road.

Having seen Whittaker arrive, he may be very excited about a return to his former loan club.

Middlesbrough will be pleased with George Edmundson deal

Having spent in excess of £6m on Morgan Whittaker, Boro owner Steve Gibson may be pleased that the Edmundson deal won't cost anywhere near as much.

They may have generated a decent sum from Isaiah Jones' exit, but he will still be keen to be careful with his spending.

Edmundson should be able to provide value for money, considering he was an important player for the Championship club during his loan spell.

A couple of factors have probably contributed to his low price tag.

Firstly, he isn't a key player at Portman Road anymore and secondly, his contract was due to expire at the end of the season, potentially making this a fairly simple deal to secure.