Middlesbrough fear they could lose their current boss Michael Carrick to a Premier League side this summer.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk yesterday afternoon.

Could Crystal Palace appoint Michael Carrick?

As per their report, Crystal Palace are one of the sides who like Carrick, with the Eagles having done their homework on him.

With that in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers if Carrick would be a good replacement for Roy Hodgson this summer at Selhurst Park.

Josh Cole

Although Carrick has yet to work in the Premier League on a full-time basis as a manager, he has shown that he is capable of taking a club to new heights during his spell in charge of Middlesbrough.

Carrick has guided Boro to 16 victories in the 25 league games that he has overseen and will be looking to help his side secure a place in the Premier League via the play-offs next month.

Taking these aforementioned statistics into consideration, it could turn out to be a clever move by Palace to appoint Carrick as Roy Hodgson’s successor.

Carrick has also demonstrated an ability to further the development of young players at Boro.

By replicating this feat with the likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell at Selhurst Park, the 41-year-old could go on to achieve a great deal of success with Crystal Palace.

Brett Worthington

Out of the teams that are interested in Michael Carrick, it could be argued that Crystal Palace is the more appealing one.

Palace look safe from relegation after their wins since Roy Hodgson returned to the club. They are also a side that does have some exciting young players at their disposal, players that you could see flourishing under a manager like Carrick.

There is probably more of an appeal to Palace than say the other teams at this present time, but there is still a wonder whether Carrick would be ready to walk away from Middlesbrough so soon.

With or without promotion, it still feels like Carrick has unfinished business at the club, and it may be beneficial to his managerial career to not jump so soon.

However, if he were to go to Palace this summer, I think this would be an exciting appointment for a manager who has excelled in the Championship and passed many tests that he has faced.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

For me, this all depends on what happens for the remainder of the season at Middlesbrough.

I do think Carrick could be a good appointment for Palace. However, whether or not he should leave Boro for the Eagles depends on if they go up.

Sure, if they have to go through another season in the Championship and he can get a Premier League job, he can go for it. However, if Boro get promoted, there is no way he should jump ship.

Without Premier League football, though, I do think Boro may struggle to keep hold of him this summer.