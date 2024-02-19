Highlights Football management is a high-stakes career - success can bring glory, but a few bad results can lead to dismissal.

Michael Carrick has enjoyed a successful start to his career in management and Middlesbrough seem to have been a good fit for the former England and Manchester United midfielder, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of some Boro icons.

In his first season in management, Carrick guided Boro to the Championship play-off semi-finals, missing out on a place in the final to Coventry City.

Following last season's near miss, Carrick will be hoping to go one better this campaign and make it to the Premier League with Boro.

Here are 9 managers who have won the most games in their time in charge of Middlesbrough and who have also managed more than 20 games. Data is sourced from Soccerbase.

Middlesbrough's 9 best managers in terms of wins Manager Wins John 'Jack' Robson & Bruce Rioch 82 Jack Charlton 91 Wilfred Gillow 92 Steve McClaren 97 David Jack 100 Bryan Robson 127 Peter McWilliam 132 Stan Anderson 139 Bob Dennison 158

9 John 'Jack' Robson & Bruce Rioch

82 wins

Joint in ninth place but separated by more than 80 years are John 'Jack' Robson and Bruce Rioch.

Robson was Middlesbrough manager from 1889 until 1905 and took charge of 215 games at the club, winning 82.

Rioch also took charge of more than 200 matches during his four years at the club, winning 82 of his 205 matches.

8 Jack Charlton

91 wins

The brother of Manchester United legend Bobby and a World Cup winner in his own right, Jack Charlton had a successful career as a player before going into management.

His management career is best known for his time in charge of the Republic of Ireland. However, Charlton took charge of Middlesbrough in May 1973 and stayed until April 1977.

During that time, he oversaw 193 Middlesbrough games, winning 88 of them. Charlton led Boro to the Second Division title during the 1973/74 campaign and then helped establish them in the First Division in the years that followed.

He returned to Boro in March 1984 and took charge for nine games, winning 3.

7 Wilfred 'Wilf' Gillow

92 wins

In charge of Middlesbrough for ten years, from March 1934 to March 1944, Wilf Gillow was at the helm for 236 matches.

The former footballer and cricketer won 92 of the matches he managed at Boro, losing 89.

6 Steve McClaren

97 wins

Former England manager Steve McClaren's first ever job in management was at Middlesbrough, where he spent five years, from June 2001 to May 2006.

McClaren took charge of 250 matches on Teeside, winning 97.

In his first season, Middlesbrough reached the FA Cup semi-final where they were defeated 1-0 by Arsenal.

In the 2003–04 season, McClaren guided Boro to their first-ever major honour, with victory over Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup final. The victory guaranteed them qualification for a European competition for the first time in their 128-year history.

The 2005-6 season saw Middlesbrough reach the final of the UEFA Cup, where they were defeated 4-0 by Sevilla.

5 David Jack

100 wins

David Jack was Middlesbrough manager from September 1944 until April 1952 and took charge of a total of 270 matches.

The Englishman, who also managed Southend United, won 100 games as manager of Boro.

4 Bryan Robson

127 wins

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson left Old Trafford in May 1994 when he accepted the role of player-manager at Middlesbrough.

He had a dream start to his managerial career at Boro, winning the Division One title and achieving promotion to the Premier League.

In 1996–97, Robson led Boro to both domestic cup finals, but they were on the losing side in both. They lost 1-0 in a replay to Leicester City in a League Cup Final replay and 2–0 in the FA Cup Final to Chelsea.

Robson stayed with Boro until December 2000, taking charge of 314 matches and winning 127.

3 Peter McWilliam

132 wins

Middlesbrough manager from January 1927 to March 1934, PEter McWilliam took charge of a total of 328 games with Boro.

The former Scotland international won 132 games on Teesside, making him the third most successful manager in the club's history.

2 Stan Anderson

139 wins

One for the older Middlesbrough fans, Stan Anderson took charge of Middlesbrough in April 1966, three years after Bob Dennison's departure, and stayed at Boro until January 1973.

Anderson was again another manager who guided the club to over 300 games under his tenure. He managed a total of 332 Middlesbrough matches, winning 139 of them.

1 Bob Dennison

158 wins

Too long ago for most Middlesbrough fans to remember, Bob Dennison still deserves his dues.

He was in charge for almost nine years, from July 1954 to January 1963.

During his time with the club, he took charge of 381 games, winning 158 - more than anyone else in the club's history.