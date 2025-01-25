It's claimed Morgan Whittaker was ready to play for Plymouth Argyle against Burnley in the week, but the club decided to leave him out due to his imminent transfer to Middlesbrough.

It was announced on Friday that the attacker had completed a switch to the Riverside Stadium, with the confirmation coming just days after Plymouth boss Miron Muslic had claimed that Whittaker failed to turn up for their heavy defeat at home to the Clarets.

Naturally, that angered a lot of Argyle fans, who saw this as a complete lack of respect for the club, who are battling to stay in the Championship.

Championship Table (as of 25/1/25) Team P GD Pts 17 Millwall 27 0 31 18 Hull City 29 -8 29 19 Portsmouth 27 -11 29 20 Stoke City 28 -10 28 21 Cardiff City 28 -12 28 22 Derby County 28 -7 27 23 Luton Town 28 -18 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 28 -35 21

Morgan Whittaker claim made after Middlesbrough transfer

Yet, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now offered a contrasting view to Muslic, as he stated it was Plymouth’s decision to leave their star man out.

“As I said on air this morning there are two sides to every story and have been told Morgan Whittaker has never refused to play for Plymouth and that the club decided to leave him out as they planned to sell him. Has had interest since the summer and has always made himself available.”

Boro have paid an initial £6m for the 24-year-old, whilst they could fork out another £2m in add-ons if certain objectives are hit.

Morgan Whittaker has tarnished his Plymouth reputation

It was a shame that Whittaker’s time at Plymouth ended in this way, as he was adored by the fans.

The former Derby man joined the club on loan and starred in the first half of the season as they won promotion from League One, and his first season with the club in the Championship was exceptional, as he managed 19 goals.

Whilst this campaign was much tougher, Whittaker still produced some big moments, and the winner at Brentford in the FA Cup is one that the supporters will remember.

However, refusing to turn up is never acceptable, and fans were rightly furious after Muslic’s comments in the week.

Obviously, this disputes that version of events, and the reality is that those involved know the truth, so it will be interesting to see how the boss responds to this update.

Either way, Whittaker’s time at Home Park has not ended in the way anyone would’ve wanted, but that’s football.

His focus will be on helping Boro to win promotion, and Plymouth will surely be looking to use the funds brought in to strengthen the squad ahead of the deadline.