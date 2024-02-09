Highlights Middlesbrough's five highest paid players from the last five seasons include Yannick Bolasie, Zack Steffen, Britt Assombalonga, Folarin Balogun, and Sam Greenwood.

Sam Greenwood is currently the highest earner at Boro with a weekly wage of £30,000.

Despite their spending, Boro managed to avoid large wage bills, but some players had high wages during the last five seasons.

Middlesbrough have always been one of the teams in the Championship that are willing to spend money every year.

Boro are consistently pushing towards the top of the Championship table because of this, in the hope of a return to the Premier League.

Boro showed again in the summer that they still had the funds to spend in order to strengthen every campaign.

What comes with paying large transfer fees is usually large wages too, which for Championship clubs can end up being quite damaging to their finances compared to the Premier League.

Boro have managed to avoid this in recent years, but there were some players on high wages at the club during the last five seasons.

Here we take a look at Middlesbrough’s five highest paid players from each of the last five years, using estimated wages from Capology.

Highest Middlesbrough earners (last 5 years)

Middlesbrough's highest earning players in the last 5 seasons (estimated, as per Capology) Season Player Weekly wage 20/21 Yannick Bolasie £75,000 22/23 Zack Steffen £45,962 19/20 Britt Assombalonga £35,000 21/22 Folarin Balogun £30,000 23/24 Sam Greenwood £30,000

Sam Greenwood - £30,000 per week

2023/24

Greenwood is currently spending this season on loan at Boro from fellow Championship side Leeds United. He has been a regular starter under Michael Carrick.

Whilst he is estimated to be on the biggest contract of players at the club, it is not clear how much of his wage Middlesbrough are covering.

The highest earning permanent player at Boro, according to Capology, is Jonny Howson, who is estimated to be on £25,000 a week. He has been at the club since 2017 after signing from Norwich, and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for Boro.

Zack Steffen - £45,962 per week

2022/23

Steffen spent last season on loan from European champions Manchester City. Again, it is not known how much of his wage Middlesbrough covered. Jonny Howson was, according to Capology, the highest paid permanent player at the club during this season.

Steffen went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions for Boro, as they reached the play-off semi-finals.

Having returned to City at the end of the season, he made the move back to his home country of the United States, signing for Colorado Rapids in January 2024.

Folarin Balogun - £30,000 per week

2021/22

Another loanee, Balogun, spent the second half of the 21/22 season on loan at the club from Arsenal. It is said that Boro covered just 15% of his wages for the season.

The striker struggled, scoring just three goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Balogun would then spend the next season on loan at Stade Reims in France, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1. This earned him a permanent move to Monaco in the summer of 2023.

Jonny Howson is estimated to have also been the highest paid permanent player for the 21/22 season, on £25,000 a week.

Yannick Bolasie - £75,000 per week

2020/21

Bolasie spent the 20/21 campaign on loan from Everton. It is unclear as to how much of his wage was covered by Boro. The highest paid permanent player, according to Capology, was again Jonny Howson.

The former Crystal Palace winger only made 15 appearances in the North East, scoring just three goals.

After leaving Everton, he spent two seasons on loan at Caykur Rizespor in Turkey, before having a short stint with Swansea City. He is now a free agent.

Britt Assombalonga - £35,000 per week

2019/20

Assombalonga signed for Boro in the summer of 2017 for a reported club-record fee of £15 million from Nottingham Forest. He would fail to live up to the price tag, though, despite scoring 47 goals in 161 games.

According to Capology, they estimate that Assombalonga was on £35,000 a week for the entire four years he spent with Boro.

Assombalonga is currently in his second stint in Turkey since leaving the Riverside, playing for Antalyaspor. After leaving Boro, he would join Adana Demirspor in Turkey, spending a year-and-a-half there before moving to Watford. He returned to Turkey in the summer.