The January transfer window could be a pivotal point in Middlesbrough's season, as Michael Carrick looks to finally steer Boro to Premier League promotion this term.

Boro enjoyed a strong summer of recruitment, and were also able to retain the services of a number of star players despite interest arriving from some top leagues across European football for a host of their key assets.

Despite that, Middlesbrough have endured a mixed bag of results through the early stages of the season, after many had tipped the Teessiders to be among the leading promotion contenders in 2024/25.

With potentially some work to do in order to firmly position themselves among the frontrunners, Carrick and his staff could look to the winter window as a prime opportunity to alter the fortunes of their campaign.

Football League World explores Middlesbrough's best and worst case transfer scenarios for the fast approaching January window...

Best case - Hayden Hackney stays

Despite some frustrating performances this season, there aren't too many Middlesbrough supporters who would disagree with the sentiment that Hayden Hackney is an excellent central midfielder.

The local lad has been the shining star of Boro's academy system since his breakthrough into the first team squad back in 2022, and alongside Aidan Morris, they've been forming one of the best midfield partnerships in the second tier so far this season.

Hackney's Championship stats last 2 seasons, per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 23/24 21 1 0 7.1/10 22/23 36 3 4 7.2/10

An England youth international, watching eyes and resulting transfer tales have been growing in recent times in the 22-year-old, with clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all credited as holding an interest.

Losing Hackney in January could have catastrophic consequences in Middlesbrough's quest for Premier League promotion, but according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Boro are reluctant to commission a sale during the winter window.

Worst case - Emmanuel Latte Lath leaves

Emmanuel Latte Lath may not be in the same goalscoring form so far this season that had seen him become one of the most prolific strikers in the second tier last term, but he's undoubtedly still a player of huge importance to Middlesbrough.

Tommy Conway's arrival has eased the burden of scoring Boro's goals on the Ivorian international somewhat, but has provided Carrick with a one-two punch at the centre-forward position that will no doubt be the envy of most Championship managers.

Lath's future on Teesside hung in the balance on Deadline Day back in August, as Ipswich Town looked to have turned his head with a £20m offer in the final hours of the window, but Boro's chiefs resisted any temptations over cashing in on their in-demand striker.

With interest and speculation likely to return once again as the new year begins, losing a player of his quality would be a huge blow to Middlesbrough's promotion credentials, as he would likely be unable to be truly replaced until the summer, and would see an unfair amount of pressure and responsibility placed on the shoulders of Conway.

Best case - George Edmundson agrees permanent deal

When George Edmundson arrived on loan from Ipswich Town on Deadline Day, it was expected that he'd provide a solid piece of depth and cover for an injury-afflicted centre-back group.

In truth, the 27-year-old has been far more than that. Edmundson has been a rock at the back for Boro so far this season, with his physical presence and somewhat old-school approach to defending providing that bite that had been missing.

Whether it's been making vital headed clearances, goal-saving interventions, or simply being a real leadership figure in Carrick's defence, Edmundson has been a pivotal part of Middlesbrough's side since his arrival.

His performances have certainly ensured that any other Middlesbrough centre-back is going to have a real tough time taking his place in the starting XI, and as such, Boro should look to strike a permanent agreement with the Tractor Boys before anyone else.

Worst case - Rav van den Berg leaves

As one centre-back agreeing a permanent switch would certainly be a best case scenario, seeing another one in particular agreeing an opposite move would undoubtedly be the worst case situation.

Rav van den Berg has firmly established himself as one of the brightest young defenders in the Championship since his move to Teesside in the summer of 2023, and as a result, has been catching the eye of some top clubs.

In fact, he'd already caught the attention of some of European football's biggest clubs prior to his move to the Riverside Stadium, with Dortmund, Juventus, AC Milan and Ajax all understood to have been interested in signing him previously.

Tottenham have been another club credited with an interest in signing the 20-year-old Dutch youth international, and Boro will likely be bracing for interest once again in January.

Losing such an integral member of the starting XI at the halfway point of the season would be a massive problem for Middlesbrough, as making personnel changes in the centre of defence as the run-in approaches is never an ideal scenario to be in.

Therefore, Boro should once again do everything in their power to keep their flying Dutchman at the club for the remainder of the season, and shelve any talk of a transfer until they know which division they'll be plying their trade in for 2025.