With the new EFL Championship season well underway, Middlesbrough will be looking to put play-off heartbreak behind them and chase a return to the Premier League.

After taking the reins when Boro were situated 21st in the division in October 2022, Michael Carrick’s arrival saw a resurgence in form, with the Teesside outfit reaching the play-off semi-final, where they were eventually beaten by Coventry City over two legs.

The former Manchester United midfielder will be aiming to produce further miracles and deliver Premier League football to the Riverside Stadium for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

Here at Football League World, we take things in a different direction, taking a look back at the oldest seven Middlesbrough debutants in the club's history.

7 Kike Sola

Kicking off the list is Spaniard Kike Sola, who joined Boro in January 2016 on loan from Athletic Bilbao, teaming up with fellow compatriot Aitor Karanka.

The second-tier outfit earned automatic promotion to the Premier League that season, but Sola played just twice.

The now 37-year-old made his debut in February 2016 against Blackburn Rovers, aged 29 years, 11 months and 12 days old.

6 Stewart Downing

Next up is experienced EFL winger Stewart Downing, who made a total of 182 appearances in the second-tier for Boro and Blackburn Rovers.

Over a distinguished career, Downing featured 404 times for his boyhood club, registering 32 goals and 54 assists over a 12-year stint.

On his return to Middlesbrough from West Ham in 2015, the now 39-year-old made his second debut against Preston North End aged 31 years and 18 days.

5 Barry Robson

At number five is Scottish midfielder Barry Robson, who linked up with former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan back in 2010.

Across three seasons, Robson netted 17 times and produced 21 assists from 87 games, making his debut in January 2010 against Sheffield United at 31 years, two months and nine days.

4 John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel is another vastly experienced midfielder to have represented the red and white, arriving from Chinese outfit Tianjin TEDA.

After making 249 appearances in the top flight for Chelsea over a 10-year service, the former Nigerian international dropped down a division to move to the Riverside Stadium for just a solitary campaign, scoring once in 19 matches.

Mikel marked his debut at 31 years, nine months and 11 days old with a 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion in February 2019.

3 Damia Abella

Next up is Spanish full-back Damia Abella, who joined Boro in the summer of 2014.

After spending the entirety of his career in his native Spain, Abella switched across to England to ply his trade in the Championship.

However, in two years, the now 41-year-old appeared in only seven competitive games and decided to retire at 34 soon afterwards.

Abella made his debut for the Teesside outfit at 32 years, four months and one day old in a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

2 Jonathan Woodgate

In the top two comes Boro servant Jonathan Woodgate, who had three separate spells at the club in the Premier League and Championship.

After spending one loan season and two permanent campaigns with Boro, Woodgate made 112 appearances, notching two goals.

The 43-year-old went on to take managerial charge of Middlesbrough back in 2019 but lasted just a year in the job.

Woodgate’s third debut against Barnsley in August 2012 came aged 32 years, six months and 27 days.

1 Shay Given

Middlesbrough’s oldest-ever debutant is goalkeeper Shay Given, who has played over 450 times in the Premier League over a lengthy playing career.

However, it was the Championship where the shot-stopper spent the final portion of his playing days, making 16 appearances in North Yorkshire during the 2013/14 campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland international had to wait to make his debut until November 2013 against Bolton Wanderers, starting between the posts at 37 years, seven months and 10 days old.