Middlesbrough have had their fair share of legends over the years on Teesside.

Legendary status is not something earned easily, or quickly, as many on this list have dedicated years, if not decades, to the Middlesbrough faithful with their ability and commitment respected for generations to come.

For now, Middlesbrough find themselves in similar surroundings of the second tier with the club spending most of its history in the top two tiers of English football.

A last stint in the promised land coming back in 2017, Michael Carrick's side came close to a return last season only to lose out to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Now, a new campaign beckons as Boro hope to mount another promotion charge with this current crop of players looking to write their name in Middlesbrough folklore and perhaps work their way into this list in the near future.

That being said, we have undergone the impossible task of whittling down Middlesbrough's greatest legends into a list of seven star candidates.

7 John Hickton

The defender turned forward was an ever present figure in the Middlesbrough lineup during the 1960s and 70s, routinely finishing as the club's top scorer in the Second Division.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man finished top scorer for seven consecutive seasons, recording almost 200 goals for the club in nearly 500 appearances across a 10-year span while helping his side clinch the second-tier title in 1974.

Hickton's goalscoring antics places him fourth in the club's all-time record goalscorers chart after departing in 1978.

6 Tony Mowbray

Now known as an experienced EFL manager, Mowbray enjoyed an established playing career with Middlesbrough across the 1980s.

The former defender was an instrumental figure and leader in Boro's resurgence in the face of liquidation during the mid-80s, leading his side back from the third tier back into the First Division in 1988, albeit for just one season.

Accruing more than 340 appearances for the club, Mowbray finished his playing days with Celtic and Ipswich Town before moving into the coaching world, returning to Boro in 2010 where he remained at the Riverside Stadium for three years.

5 Juninho

No list would be complete without the mesmerising Juninho who, compared to the others on the list, made a short but very sweet impact on the Middlesbrough faithful.

Arriving from São Paulo in 1995, the tricky Brazilian made the step-up to the Premier League in style, playing more than 50 times including an impressive return in the 1996/97 season with 12 goals and eight assists.

'The Little Fella' as he was widely known as departed in the face of relegation two years later to Atlético Madrid, only to return on an initial loan in 1999 before making it permanent in 2002, helping his side win the League Cup in 2004 - the club's only major honour.

The World Cup winner made more than 120 league appearances for the club across three stints before moving to the likes of Celtic, Palmeiras and Sydney FC.

4 Wilf Mannion

Wilf Mannion is one of the longest-serving players in the club's history, spending almost two decades on Teesside.

The inside forward made more than 300 league appearances from 1936, scoring around 100 goals for the club from 1936, only for his career to be impacted by World War II.

The 'Golden Boy' went on to play 26 times for the England national team after becoming one of the best players in the country before featuring in the 1950 World Cup squad.

3 Brian Clough

The iconic manager earned his stripes with hometown club Middlesbrough as a player, becoming one of the most prolific goalscorers of the 1950s, registering more than 40 goals per season for four consecutive campaigns with Boro battling away at the top end of the second tier.

Clough went on to score around 200 goals for the club in 213 league appearances, a remarkable return ahead of his move to neighbours Sunderland.

The former forward went on to win two league titles and two European Cups among other major honours with Derby County and Nottingham Forest as a manager, becoming one of the most decorated coaches of all time during the 1970s.

2 George Hardwick

Hardwick was another inspirational leader in the Middlesbrough defence post-World War II while captaining the England national team on numerous occasions.

The legendary left-back is highly regarded as the club's best defender in its history with the side competing in the First Division.

Hardwick went on to play around 150 times for the club before moving to Oldham Athletic, where he later became manager as well as stints with Sunderland and the Netherlands national team.

1 George Camsell

Camsell is one of the most prolific goalscorers in English football history, scoring 59 league goals and 63 in all competitions in 1927 - a record only beaten by Dixie Dean for most goals in one league campaign.

The trailblazing forward naturally became the club's record top goalscorer, an accolade he still holds to this day with 345 goals prior to the Second World War.

The Middlesbrough hero was more than just that though, scoring 18 goals in nine games for England, a record ratio for the Three Lions as not only one of the club's but nation's best strikers of all time.