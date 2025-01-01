Middlesbrough have no plans to use Zach Hemming after the goalkeeper was recalled from his loan spell with Leyton Orient, despite Michael Carrick's side having something of a goalkeeping crisis at the moment.

Seny Dieng has a hip injury, whilst Sol Brynn is facing three months on the sidelines.

Hemming's recall from Leyton Orient has now been confirmed at the start of 2025, but the plan for Middlesbrough isn't to turn to the 24-year-old to solve their goalkeeping woes.

Hemming set to leave Boro on loan again

A report from The Northern Echo has confirmed that "another loan move likely this month in the hope the 24-year-old can benefit from regular football".

Boro's ambition for Hemming in 2024/25 had been for him to play regularly at Orient, where he started the season as first-choice.

However, after losing his place in the side he's been recalled and now Boro are seemingly searching for a second loan of the campaign for their goalkeeper.

More to follow...