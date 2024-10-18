Some legends of the game have played at the Riverside Stadium for Middlesbrough over the years.

Boro have been a team that has been in England's top two divisions for almost all of their history. The only time that they have been below the second tier was in the 1966/67 season, in which they were promoted back to Division Two by the end of it.

Holding this status for such a sustained period has led to some big names in the sport applying their trade in Teesside. Bryan Robson, Graeme Souness, Juninho, Gareth Southgate, Jonathan Woodgate, Stewart Downing; these are just a handful of the top players to have lined up for Boro.

Those names went on to do a lot in the game after they left the Riverside, whether it be management or further into their playing careers. There are some ex-Middlesbrough players though who you wouldn't expect to be doing what they are currently doing in football; these three being the pick of them.

Leroy Lita

Even for those who weren't fully in tune with the brilliance of the striker, the name Leroy Lita will strike a chord with many - he was a proper 2000's centre-forward in both the EFL and the Premier League - namely for Reading.

Lita joined Middlesbrough in 2009. His time with the club saw him rack up 20 goals in 82 games, as well as 11 assists. That gave him an overall record of 0.38 goal contributions per game while at The Riverside.

Leroy Lita's Middlesbrough career stats Appearances 82 Goals 20 Assists 11 Minutes per goal contribution 169.5 Source: Transfermarkt

He continued to have a steady career in the EFL after departing Boro, before taking his talents overseas to Greece and Thailand. Now, at 39-years-old, he suits up for Barwell FC, who play in the Pitching In Southern Football League's Central Premier Division of the seventh tier of English football.

Lita has been doing the rounds in non-league for six years now, and he doesn't show any signs of stopping anytime soon.

Ravel Morrison

Former Manchester United youngster Morrison is one of the most notorious tales of what could have been.

In terms of pure ability, many Red Devils legends over the years have spoken about how the mercurial midfielder was levels above many of the top footballers they'd seen come through the doors at Carrington. Sir Alex Ferguson once described him as "one of the best players" he'd ever seen, as per The Mirror.

He'd already been spat out of the Red Devils' system by the time that he got to Boro in July 2020 though. He only spent a short time with the club before returning to his parent club, Sheffield United, accruing just three appearances for the club (as many as he made for Man U).

Morrison, now 31, has played in three different continents throughout his career, the latest of which being Asia. He plays for Precision FC in the UAE alongside fellow notable names like Harry Arter, Matthew Lowton and Ben Pringle, who compete in the Second Division of their country.

Yannick Bolasie

Yannick Bolasie is a bit of a mix of the two players before him on this list. Like Morrison, his best days were behind him when he arrived on Teesside to play for Boro. However, he has the cult hero-like standing that is similar to Lita - only magnified.

His inventive skills and tricks captured the imagination of many during his peak days in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. That was a good four-and-a-half years before he became a Boro player however.

In his short-term spell with the club, Bolasie had a pretty decent record, with three goals and four assists in 15 appearances.

The 35-year-old is still playing. He's currently contracted to Brazilian first division side Criciuma Esporte Club, where his career is being prolonged.