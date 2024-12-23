This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are eyeing up a move to bring on-loan defender George Edmundson to the club permanently, Football League World understands.

While not necessarily brought in as Michael Carrick's first choice of centre-back, injury has dictated that the Mancunian has already featured in 18 Championship matches for the North Yorkshire side.

George Edmundson - Career history Tenure Team 2015–2019 Oldham Athletic 2015 Ramsbottom United (loan) 2016 Alfreton Town (loan) 2017–2018 AFC Fylde (loan) 2019–2021 Rangers 2021 Derby County (loan) 2021– Ipswich Town 2024– Middlesbrough (loan)

Edmundson signed for current parent-club Ipswich in 2021, an initial four-year deal from Glasgow Rangers. With his contract at Portman Road expiring in the summer, and having already been extradited from Kieran McKenna's Premier League plans, it appears likely that he will move on.

In tremendous form, and seemingly reciprocating his temporary supporters' admiration on Teesside, it may be a matter of time before his move is made permanent.

'His time at Ipswich is up' says pundit

We asked FLW Boro fan pundit, Jasper Hudson, whether the club should make the permanent signing of Edmundson in January, and if so, what kind of fee would be appropriate?

"Making Edmundson's deal permanent is just one that makes sense. I feel very much like he's earned it. He's been consistent and he deserves a contract. It would be beneficial to us.

"We've got depth at centre-back, but Dael Fry has just come back from a long-term injury, and Lenihan's still out with that injury. Matt Clarke and Rav van den Berg have both had their injuries in the past, so it's good to have the depth, especially this season.

"Going forward, he's a solid Championship centre-back, so if we could make that permanent for very little, I would be pleased with that.

"However, I wouldn't be pushing and overpaying to get a deal done. His contract is up in six months time, I think he likes the club, he likes Carrick, he's had a good had a good spell and I think he wants to stay, so I don't want to be paying much for him when we could potentially get him on a free at the end of the season anyway.

"So, whilst we wouldn't have much competition for his signature in January, versus at the end of the year, I wouldn't really want to pay for a player who at the minute, I think is likely to join us anyway.

"We've got depth, therefore It's not a crucial position, so we can try and get a deal that works for us and Ipswich. If not, I'd be happy for the club to wait until the summer because I'm pretty confident we'd get his signature then.

"I think making it permanent in January is a deal that suits all parties; I think his time at Ipswich is up. He likes the club, he's playing, he's playing often, and it takes the wages off of Ipswich's books".

An economically sensible response from Hudson, who encourages the club to try and poach their temporary defender on a free come July.

Middlesbrough's defensive depth could be promotion key

Despite clearly enjoying his time at the Riverside thus far, Edmundson may be apprehensive in joining a team where he could still realistically be fourth or fifth choice when all are fit.

His injury record, or lack thereof compared to his colleagues, has allowed the loanee to play his way into regular first-team contention. However, unlike some sides in the division, there is healthy competition for Michael Carrick's central pairing.

While there has near-always been at least one of Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg, Matt Clarke or Darragh Lenihan unavailable this campaign, this will not always be the case, and Edmundson will be aware that playtime can evade him as easily as it arrived.

A potential problem for the individual is, however, a gigantic advantage for Boro, as the squad possesses a rare wealth of defensive options that have made a mini-injury crisis largely unproblematic. Middlesbrough's defensive depth could well prove the key to the side's promotion push as the season progresses, not only in the face of injury issues, but also allowing for rotation amid an ever-gruelling Championship run-in.