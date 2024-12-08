This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Since Michael Carrick arrived as manager over two years ago, Middlesbrough have been a persistent attacking threat in the Championship, and this year they have taken this danger to new levels.

Boro are one of the highest scorers in the Championship this season, and these strikes are coming from all around the pitch.

However, the attacking duo of Tommy Conway and Emmanuel Latte Lath have been particularly impressive, and when you consider the fact that the pair have not always been starting together, then it just shows how dangerous of an attacking unit Carrick has.

Current form though has seen many fringe players around Carrick's squad forgotten about, with a particular notable being American striker, Matthew Hoppe.

The 23-year-old was signed back in 2022 from RCD Mallorca for a fee believed to be in the region of £2.5 million.

Since then, he has made just six appearances, meaning the Teessiders have paid an average of £416,667 per match he played in.

This has to put him down as one of the worst signings for the club in recent history, and we spoke to our resident Boro pundit, Jasper Hudson, about the American's time at the Riverside.

Matthew Hoppe's Middlesbrough FC Career - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 64 Cost per minute on the pitch £39,062.50

Middlesbrough FC urged to cut ties with Matthew Hoppe in January

Posed the question as to what would be the best move for Hoppe in January, Hudson told FLW: "He never looked a bad player, but he never looked great either.

"Things just haven't worked out, he is nowhere near the first team and will never get in, especially with the strikers we now have.

"The development window has gone, and I imagine he will leave in January. If not, then definitely the summer. I can't see a reason why he is being kept around.

"It is in his interest as he needs to restart his career and find a team where he is actually going to play football and work his way back up.

"Unfortunately, he has just stunted since coming to us, through no fault of his own, as he has never got a look in with managers changing and new players being brought in.

"I feel sorry for him, he could have been a decent player for us, but the way things have worked out it is best for him and the club to move on."

Matthew Hoppe needs to depart Middlesbrough in order to restart his career

It’s difficult to argue with Hudson's stance, as Hoppe has rarely been given a real chance at The Riverside.

At 23, he still has ample time to revive his career, and it would be in the best interests of both him and the club if Carrick and the Middlesbrough hierarchy considered selling him.

Although it’s unlikely that Boro will recoup much of his original fee, with just 18 months remaining on his contract, it makes more sense to part ways now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Therefore, January should provide an opportunity and freeing up some wages could allow Middlesbrough to make a new addition to the squad.