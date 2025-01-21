Middlesbrough's January transfer window is heating up as we approach the final two weeks of the window.

Boro are firmly in the mix for a play-off place as the month of January rumbles on, as Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick looks to finally get his side over the promotion line this season.

However, finding consistency has been a season-long struggle so far for the Teessiders, whilst their potent attack is being hamstrung at times by a leaky defence.

Therefore, there are certain areas of the pitch that appear in need of reinforcements, but Boro are running out of time to conclude their business.

Football League World rounds up all the latest transfer gossip coming out of the Riverside Stadium right now.

One storyline that has dominated Middlesbrough's winter window so far is the 'will they, won't they?' regarding Liverpool and a Ben Doak recall.

The 19-year-old is the subject of major Premier League transfer interest this month, with a host of top flight sides testing the waters to see what it might take for the Reds to cash in.

Doak has been tearing up the Championship on loan with Boro so far, and as such, word from Anfield is that £30m may be enough for the Premier League leaders to pull him out of the North East, and commission a permanent sale elsewhere.

However, no bids have been accepted as of yet, and a new update will provide Middlesbrough with an extra layer of security too. It's understood that if Liverpool were to recall Doak, they would have to do so before a certain unspecified cut-off point before the 3 February deadline.

What this means for Boro is that there will be no late disappointment, either he'll be recalled with enough time for Middlesbrough to react and secure a replacement, or he will be staying put at the Riverside for the remainder of the season.

Latest on Emmanuel Latte Lath's potential transfer to MLS side Atlanta United

Another saga that has been rumbling on throughout the month so far is the future of prolific striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The 26-year-old is the subject of an initial £18m plus £2m in add-ons bid from MLS side Atlanta United, with Boro yet to issue a formal response despite some reports suggesting the deal is close to being completed.

Carrick hasn't been able to offer any guarantees that the Ivorian international will still be a Middlesbrough player when the window shuts, but he was involved and scored vs Portsmouth on 18 January, and laid on an assist versus West Brom days later.

Should Middlesbrough sell Latte Lath before the window closes, then it's understood that Boro would replace the striker.

Rennes midfielder Glen Kamara emerges as Middlesbrough transfer target

A name that had tentatively been linked with Middlesbrough just before the start of the window was Rennes central midfielder Glen Kamara.

However, now that interest is reported to be concrete, with Boro looking into a potential loan deal for the 29-year-old Finnish international this month. Kamara does have a number of interested parties, however, but it appears that there is an element of confidence on Teesside that a deal can be struck.

Boro have seen their engine room go through some major struggles since Aidan Morris was struck down with a knee injury in mid-November, with the partnership of Hayden Hackney and Dan Barlaser not working particularly well.

Glen Kamara's 23/24 Championship stats with Leeds United - per FotMob Appearances Assists Pass accuracy Long ball accuracy Duels won Avg. match rating 37 3 92.9% 73.9% 57.5% 7.2/10

Therefore, it looks as though Carrick has spotted an opportunity to bolster his options in the middle of the park, and given how impressive Kamara was with Leeds United last season, he would surely be a major upgrade on what has been served up there in recent times.

Middlesbrough make their move for Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker

A new name has emerged as a potential Middlesbrough transfer target, and it's Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker.

The 24-year-old is understood to be a player Boro are interested in signing this month, with it being reported that talks have already taken place between the two clubs over a possible move.

Alan Nixon has claimed that Middlesbrough lodged a bid worth an initial £4m plus add-ons for Whittaker, with Football League World exclusively revealing on Tuesday 21 January that the Pilgrims are set to reject Boro's opening approach.

There appears to be a growing consensus around Home Park that Plymouth would be willing to sell their starman this month in order to fund a rebuild of their squad, but Middlesbrough do face competition from Burnley.

It's also reported that Boro's pursuit of Whittaker is separate to the Doak saga, with the former England youth international viewed as a long-term option on the right-wing at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough's pursuit of AFC Bournemouth's Mark Travers

Middlesbrough look to be in the market for a new goalkeeper before the window closes, and they appear to be honing in on Bournemouth shot-stopper Mark Travers.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international is understood to be in advanced talks over a loan move to Teesside, which would see Boro beat fellow Championship rivals Watford to his signature.

Travers would surely be arriving to take the starting gloves for the remainder of the season, and that has cast major doubt over the future of Senegalese international Seny Dieng.

The 30-year-old looks to have been overtaken by Tom Glover in the goalkeeping hierarchy at the Riverside, and should Travers sign, that would put four senior goalkeepers on the books including the injured Sol Brynn.

With squad spots at a premium in the Middlesbrough side, carrying that many goalkeepers into the business end of the season would appear unlikely, and Dieng could be the one on the chopping block.

Latest on Middlesbrough's attempts to sign Hull City defender Ryan Giles

Middlesbrough and Ryan Giles finally look set for a long-touted reunion this month, as Football League World exclusively revealed on 15 January that the Hull City defender is in advanced talks over a move back to the North East.

It's a move that would see the 24-year-old return back to the scene of his greatest moments in his career so far, as his 2022/23 season, which saw him record 12 assists in all competitions, was one of the finest by a Middlesbrough left-back in some time.

Word coming out of Hull is that a deal is likely to be completed at some point this week, finally putting an end to a saga over whether he would return to Teesside - one that has rumbled on practically ever since Giles' loan spell with Middlesbrough ended.