A return to Middlesbrough Football Club feels just right for Ryan Giles with the full-back experiencing some of the best moments of his career at the Riverside.

Michael Carrick's side are currently sitting in fifth-place in the Championship and are targeting promotion via the play-offs, with a big gap to make up on those above them.

One of the most entertaining sides to watch in the division, when they are in form, they are a real handful, with players like Finn Azaz, Ben Doak and Emmanuel Latte Lath causing all sorts of problems for second-tier defences.

Giles would be a fantastic addition to this, with his marauding runs from left-back offering a threat that Neto Borges has yet to provide this campaign.

First, Boro must secure a deal for the 24-year-old with Hull City standing between them and a Giles return.

Middlesbrough's interest in Ryan Giles

Having spent the final six months of last season on loan from Luton Town, Hull exercised their option to make the deal permanent with the fee believed to be around the £4 million mark.

However, since signing a permanent contract, the full-back has struggled with just 11 starts in 16 league appearances.

This lack of gametime has raised suspicions about a potential departure from the MKM Stadium, with Middlesbrough now plotting to test the Tigers' resolve.

Unsurprisingly, having held discussions with Luton about his potential signing in the summer, it will come as no surprise to Ruben Selles that Boro have now returned for the 24-year-old.

According to Hull Live, Boro will lodge a "firm" bid for Giles before the end of the window. What fee this will provide remains unclear, but given that Hull paid £4 million, you can't see them dropping much below that valuation.

For Giles, the chance to swap a relegation battle for a play-off scrap must be enticing and if a fee can be agreed, then personal terms should be a simple aspect.

Giles' magic loan spell at Middlesbrough

If Carrick can secure a deal for the 24-year-old, it would mark the return of arguably the standout full-back of his tenure.

After joining on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2022, Giles quickly made his mark, providing a constant creative spark from the left side of defence.

Across 45 league appearances, he contributed 11 assists and created 87 chances, playing a pivotal role in Carrick's side finishing in fourth place.

Ryan Giles 2022-23 Championship Season Appearances 45 Chances Created 87 Assists 11 Successful Crosses 98 Expected Assists 11.6

This is a stark contrast to his current performances in Humberside, where he has provided just a single-goal contribution across 35 appearances. While his lack of gametime plays a part, it’s clear he hasn’t developed the same connection with the management, having worked under three different coaches at the MKM since his arrival.

Rekindling his relationship with Carrick could help him find that form he showed two years ago, and he certainly bolsters the left-back position for the head coach.

Currently, they have the options of Lukas Engel and Borges, and while both have done a suitable job, they don't offer the same attacking threat as Giles.

Despite this, the young defender still needs to work on his performances going the other way. He was at fault for Doncaster's goal against Hull over the weekend and has never been the most reliable when it comes to defensive duties.

However, this shouldn't dissuade the hierarchy and if they can sign him, then first-team coach and Boro legend Jonathan Woodgate could aid his development in this aspect.