With the January transfer window now well underway, Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough are one of a plethora of sides who have begun to make additions to their squad.

This comes in the midst of a hectic month for the Teesside outfit, who return to Championship action next weekend, looking to hunt down the play-off places after two consecutive matches against Premier League outfits.

After narrowly losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, the Reds saw off Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg at the Riverside Stadium.

However, as we return to the topic of the transfer window, FLW rounds up the latest activity in this corner of the North East in Boro's attempts to bolster a top six push after falling adrift of the top-six.

Middlesbrough confirm Ayling arrival

After being in the pipeline for the last week or so, Middlesbrough confirmed their second signing of the window in the form of Luke Ayling, with the experienced defender joining on loan from Leeds United.

The 32-year-old had made 268 appearances at Elland Road prior to the move, with the last of those coming against Peterborough United in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Ayling's contract at Leeds expires in the summer, and Boro were quick to capitalise on an initial loan deal for the remainder of the season as he adds a wealth of experience to Carrick's defensive ranks.

"He is a player with good experience, he's a promotion winner, and he's played at the highest level," Carrick told Middlesbrough's official club channels.

"He's a terrific character as well and we see him as a great fit for what we have here. He's exactly what we're looking for at the club."

Scouts watch Hackney

Hayden Hackney has no doubt been Middlesbrough's leading light when it comes to homegrown talent of late, and potential suitors' interest has only intensified following his performance in Tuesday's victory against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Hours before kick-off, it was revealed by the Standard that Tottenham Hotspur had joined the list of admirers for the England U21 international, who has returned to the side in recent days following a groin problem.

Then on Wednesday, the Daily Mail claimed that multiple scouts were spotted at the Riverside during the encounter, with clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and the aforementioned North London outfit all name-checked in the report.

Hayden Hackney stats - Middlesbrough 1-0 Chelsea (09/01/2024) Total Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Shots on Target 1 Touches 42 Passing Accuracy (%) 72 Key Passes 1 Successful Ground Duels 14 Match Rating 6.9 All stats as per SofaScore

Dexter Lembikisa recalled

Another defender who has been linked with a potential move to the Riverside comes in the form of Dexter Lembikisa, with the Wolves youngster impressing at lowly Rotherham United during the first half of the season.

It was mooted prior to the opening of the transfer window that Boro, alongside fellow second tier sides West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Norwich City had all held talks with the vision of loaning the 20-year-old for the remainder of the season, as per TeamTalk.

Whilst it remains to be seen where Lembikisa's next destination is, the seven-time Jamaica international was recalled by Wolves on Wednesday afternoon amid the aforementioned interest.

The prospect made 27 appearances at the New York Stadium, scoring in a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on September 2nd.