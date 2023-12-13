Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough may well have a very busy January ahead of them.

The transfer window is just weeks away now and with their play-off place far from a sure thing, a few new faces could arrive at The Riverside.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

They were busy in the summer window, strengthening across the pitch, and we can expect Steve Gibson to put his hands in his pockets again next month.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Middlesbrough transfer news...

Premier League teams could trump Boro in Cashin race

Middlesbrough are one of two Championship teams interested in Derby County defender Eiran Cashin, as reported by TEAMtalk.

A further four clubs are said to be pursuing the 22-year-old, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United being amongst the Premier League cohort in the race for his signature.

Cashin has continued to impress this season under the management of Paul Warne but his contract expires in the summer, meaning that a move away next month could happen.

Boro's concern will likely be the interest from top flight clubs, who may be hard to compete with.

Teessiders in Holgate race with Southampton

Remaining at centre-back and another player on the radar of Carrick and co. is Everton’s Mason Holgate.

Holgate signed on loan for Southampton in the summer and has only managed a mere 291 minutes in the league since.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jan Bednarek have been the regulars under Russell Martin at St.Mary's and so Holgate could well be recalled by his parent club in January..

The Sun are reporting that both Watford and Boro are interested in the defender if that were to happen.

Brentford also targeting MLS striker

Whilst it is evident that Carrick is looking to add to his defensive cohort, he has transfer targets in other positions as well.

Someone that could be brought into rival Latte Lath and Josh Coburn up front is Brandon Vazquez.

He plays his club football for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer and is fresh off of a Supporters’ Shield winning season.

The MLS calendar operates differently to the European one and whilst Cinci may have succeeded in the regular season, they then lost to their Ohio rivals and eventual MLS Cup champions, the Columbus Crew, in the play-offs.

TEAMtalk reported that Vazquez was on the Boro radar last month with the forward fresh off of a slightly less prolific campaign.

In 2022, the USMNT attacker scored 18 goals and assisted a further eight and then, whilst the team performed better this year, his numbers dropped to eight and two respectively.

Recent developments won’t make for pleasant reading for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion with Premier League outfit Brentford having joined the race, as per The Telegraph.

Thomas Frank’s side have had to play the season thus far in the absence of Ivan Toney and now the Bees boss has labelled Bryan Mbeumo’s injury as “bad”.

It could well be a troublesome winter for Boro that sees them lose out to multiple targets at the hands of teams with more to offer.