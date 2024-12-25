Following a mixed 2024/25 Championship campaign to date, one can imagine Norwich City will be raring to go in the January transfer window.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side have been inconsistent this term and find themselves in need of reinforcements if they are to plot a surging run towards the top-six, although such a prospect does already feel unlikely.

You could quite reasonably argue the strength in depth in the Canaries camp, in most areas of the pitch, simply isn't up to standard, while Hoff Thorup has also had to contend with injuries to key players such as Josh Sargent and Marcelino Nunez.

Of course, the chief call of duty for January is undoubtedly retaining the services of star winger Borja Sainz, who remains the division's top scorer and has effectively carried the Canaries on his back all season. He's sure to attract interest, and Norwich will likely face a real battle in keeping the Spaniard at Carrow Road until the end of the campaign at least.

However, the effort required to keep hold of Sainz should not distract Norwich from the incomings which need to be sanctioned next month. With that in mind, Football League World looks at what their three-man transfer shortlist should resemble.

Martial Godo

One player who should be under consideration ahead of January is exciting Fulham winger Martial Godo.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a promising loan spell with League One side Wigan Athletic last season, returning four goals and five assists in his first campaign of senior football.

Tricky and direct, Godo has quick feet and can be a real menace for opposition full-backs - as Manchester United learned during a January FA Cup tie between the two sides.

Godo was heavily linked with a loan move to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in the summer, which failed to materialise.

However, he's since played just five minutes worth of football for Fulham and is very far down in Marco Silva's pecking order, meaning a January exit either on loan or on a permanent deal feels on the cards.

The latter is something Norwich should be looking into. If they haven't already, they simply must start devising a contingency plan for when Sainz leaves, which will surely be at the end of the season should he stay put beyond January.

Godo could be an interesting potential long-term successor to the Spanish star, and signing him in January to afford him ample time to steadily find his feet before stepping up to replace Sainz next year would perhaps be ideal at this stage.

Andrew Omobamidele

Meanwhile, bolstering the backline must also be treated as something of a priority in the winter window, and Norwich should look no further than a reunion with Andrew Omobamidele.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career in Norfolk and made 55 appearances for the club before earning an £11 million switch to Nottingham Forest last year.

However, it just hasn't worked out for Omobamidele, who was a bit-part player in his first season with the Reds but has been almost entirely absent this term.

Andrew Omobamidele's career club stats, as per FotMob Years Club Appearances Goals 2020-2023 Norwich City 55 2 2023- Nottingham Forest 15 1

His only appearance to date this season came in an EFL Cup encounter with Newcastle United all the way back in August, but given Forest's success as of late and the wealth of options at Nuno Espirito Santo's disposal, it's hard to see him forcing his way into contention anytime soon.

It's no real surprise that the 22-year-old is reportedly being lined up for a loan exit, having been of interest to former Canaries boss Daniel Farke at Leeds United in the summer.

He needs to relaunch his career, and a return to Norwich on loan could be a strong way to do exactly that.

The Canaries, for all their attacking intent, have one of the division's leakiest defences and that must be addressed if they are to kick on in the second half of the season.

The central defender previously stood out at Championship level with Norwich and could repeat a similar impact if he returns on loan in January.

Isaiah Jones

The aforementioned pair would represent shrewd respective short and long-term business, but Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones should really be right at the very top of Throup's January shopping list.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the 25-year-old is looking to leave the Riverside Stadium following the turn of the year after falling behind to Liverpool loanee Ben Doak in Michael Carrick's pecking order.

Jones has been on the periphery in recent weeks, but FLW understands there is interest in his signature and Thorup could do considerably worse than setting his sights on the pacey wide-man, too.

Jones, who was of interest to Norwich among a number of other suitors last year, is one of the Championship's most exhilarating wide players at his best.

Capable of operating as a marauding right-sided wing-back or further forward wide of a front three, Jones is blessed with lightning speed and thrives in one-v-one situations, but he's technically accomplished enough to marry those qualities with a final ball infront of goal.

Norwich's right-hand side is currently a real cause for concern. Jack Stacey and Kellen Fisher are both solid options in Thorup's backline, so it's unlikely Jones would be filling in there, but many players have been tried and tested wide-right without pulling up trees this term.

The likes of Kaide Gordon, Onel Hernandez, Christian Fassnacht and Forson Amankwah have all either flattered to deceive or simply are not in Thorup's plans. The Dane frequently chops and changes personnel there, he's clearly not decided or all that convinced on the current candidates, meaning Norwich could offer Jones an instant starting berth.

At 25, Jones still has plenty to offer, and it mustn't be forgotten just how exciting he was in the 2021/22 campaign for Boro. His career has since stalled somewhat - though he still impressed on Teesside last time out - and Norwich could be the right place for him to rediscover his spark.

Acquiring Jones would be a real statement of intent for Norwich, and he could prove a game-changer of a signing if they can pull off the deal.