Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will want to add a few more signings to his squad this summer to build on the 2023-24 season.

Boro missed out on a Championship play-off place last season, finishing eighth in the table, and Carrick will want to ensure he has a squad capable of bridging the gap to the top-six during the next campaign.

He has already brought in Luke Ayling on a free transfer from Leeds United and Delano Burgzorg from Mainz, as well as landing United States international Aidan Morris from Columbus Crew.

Let's take a look at two other players who could move to the Riverside Stadium next season and bolster Middlesbrough's squad ahead of another competitive season in the Championship.

Ryan Giles

Left-back Ryan Giles spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Middlesbrough as they finished fourth and were beaten over two legs by Coventry City in the play-off semi-final.

Ryan Giles' Middlesbrough record (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 48 0 12

He left Wolverhampton Wanderers to join Luton Town last summer but returned to the Championship in January after being sent on loan to Hull City.

The Tigers have now triggered their buy option to bring Giles back on a permanent basis to the MKM Stadium, but he ended the 2023-24 season under Liam Rosenior out of the starting 11, with Matty Jacob coming in in his place.

Boro are known to want Giles back on Teesside following his success in 2023, and that was irrespective of whether or not Hull were going to sign him on a permanent basis, which means they would now have to strike a deal with a Championship rival.

Giles impressed during his previous spell at the Riverside, and if the opportunity presents itself to bring him back to Teesside, Middlesbrough would be foolish not to strongly consider it.

Will Lankshear

Middlesbrough are in the market for a new striker this summer and Will Lankshear could be the perfect choice.

The 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward is expected to be loaned out this summer after an impressive season in the academy, scoring 25 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

Boro are at the front of the queue for the youngster's signature – with Football League World exclusively revealing their interest in the forward – and are ready to make an offer for his services on a temporary basis, according to Gazette Live.

Boro want to add another option to their strike force, which already includes Emmanuel Latte Lath, Josh Coburn, Marcus Forss, and Burgzorg.

Carrick has become renowned for developing young talent, so it would make sense for a promising striker like Lankshear to link up with the 42-year-old to gain his first experience of senior men's football.

Emmanuel Dennis

With Boro interested in bringing a forward to the club, another player they could consider is Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, the club that he left to join Forest in 2022.

Forest are under pressure to sell players in order to avoid further punishment under Profit and Sustainability rules and Dennis is one of the players that they are looking to cash in on, according to Football Insider.

Dennis joined Forest from Watford in 2022 for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be in the region of £20m. Now that Forest are desperate to sell, Boro could sign him for a significantly reduced fee.

The attacker has scored 12 Premier League goals in his career and netted four times in the Championship during his loan spell at Vicarage Road last term, and he could be tempted to sign for an ambitious, promotion-chasing second tier side with his future at the City Ground non-existent.