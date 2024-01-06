Highlights Middlesbrough's inconsistent form puts them in contention for a play-off place in the Championship.

The January transfer window is crucial for Boro to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of a top six finish.

Middlesbrough should consider scouting and potentially signing goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, centre-back Charlie Cresswell, and midfielder Joe Hodge to bolster their squad.

After a poor start to the season, Middlesbrough have now picked up and find themselves potentially in a play-off race once again.

Michael Carrick’s side started the season miserably, failing to win any of their opening seven games. But from there, they picked up and went on a six-game winning run which kick-started their season.

Since that run ended, their form has been patchy at times, only either winning or losing in the last two months.

This inconsistent form has left Middlesbrough sat in 12th position in the Championship, but only four points off the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 04/01/24) Position Team P GD Pts 6 Sunderland 26 +8 40 7 Hull City 26 +4 39 8 Coventry City 26 +10 37 9 Cardiff City 26 +1 37 10 Watford 26 +6 36 11 Bristol City 26 +2 36 12 Middlesbrough 26 -1 36

This makes the January transfer window an important one for Boro and Carrick, as with a number of injuries, they need to make some wise signings in order to have better depth in the second half of the season in the hope they can make the top six.

Here we look at three players that Boro should scout and look at potentially bringing in this month to help with their fight for a play-off place.

Ethan Horvath

Horvath is a 28-year-old goalkeeper who is currently at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

He is out of favour at the Reds, as he is currently third choice keeper behind Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The United States international is a more than capable goalkeeper at Championship level, and has shown that in the past two seasons, in particular last year.

The 21/22 campaign was his first in England, after he joined Forest from Club Brugge in Belgium in the summer of 2021. He would go on to keep three clean sheets in six games as he helped Forest claim promotion back to the Premier League through the play-offs. He then spent last season on loan at Luton Town, and once again helped another team claim promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He went on to keep 19 clean sheets in 44 games as Luton claimed promotion to play in the Premier League for the very first time.

With Seny Dieng currently out injured and Tom Glover and Jamie Jones failing to make an impression so far, bringing in a goalkeeper with recent experience of promotion could be vital for Boro.

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell is a 21-year-old centre-back who plays for Leeds United.

Highly-rated at Elland Road, Cresswell has struggled for game time so far this season, only making four appearances in the Championship for the Whites. He impressed last season in the Championship when he was on loan at Millwall (pictured), where he made 28 appearances as the Lions narrowly missed out in the play-offs.

It is no secret that Boro have a number of injuries at centre back, with their squad looking particularly light in that area of the pitch.

Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are both out for the rest of the season, whilst Paddy McNair is also out on the sidelines too.

Cresswell would provide a solid option at the back on loan, and if Boro could get him with an option to buy, he could be an absolute steal in the summer.

He is attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship though, so Boro would have to act fast.

Joe Hodge

Hodge is a 21-year-old midfielder who plays for Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has failed to make an appearance in the league for Wolves so far this season, after making six appearances last season. This could mean that they’re more willing to sanction a loan deal.

An energetic midfielder, he is tidy on the ball and can make things happen in the middle of the pitch.

With a few injuries cropping up in centre midfield with the likes of Lewis O’Brien, Matt Crooks and Hayden Hackney all picking up minor injuries, it could well be a move needed for depth.

Whilst this move would be a risk, a loan move would be smart as his wages would probably not cost the club a lot. If it went ahead, it could be a tidy move for Boro.