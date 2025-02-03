Derby County's chase for Daniel Barlaser looks to be all but over, with Middlesbrough unlikely to let go of the midfielder without ample cover coming in.

That's according to The Northern Echo (6:05am), with Boro looking to add to their squad before selling on before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

The Rams' interest in the 28-year-old was first reported by The Telegraph last Monday, with talks being held between the two Championship clubs just before Matt Clarke made the switch from Teesside to the East Midlands.

Derby are keen to bring in a midfielder today, with Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien also on their radar, but it does seem unlikely that the Middlesbrough man will join Clarke at Pride Park Stadium.

Derby set to miss out on Barlaser

Paul Warne has previously worked with the player at Rotherham United, but his dreams of reuniting with him look to be quashed.

Middlesbrough will not let go of either Anfernee Dijksteel or Barlaser unless a replacement is found at some point today, and that currently seems unlikely, as per the report.

The speculation surrounding the saga has quietened over the course of the last few days, and the Rams' interest in O'Brien suggests that they have moved on from the 28-year-old in order to bring in someone who is more attainable.

Derby have held talks with Barlaser over a move, with Warne desperately searching for reinforcements to help in his team's fight against relegation.

Daniel Barlaser Middlesbrough stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 19 (11) Minutes played 1061 Goals (assists) 1 (1) xG 0.34 Shots (on target) 8 (2) Pass accuracy 89.5% Chances created 22 Tackle success 66.7% Duel success 44.4% Aerial duel success 38.5% *Stats correct as of 03/02/2025

Missing out on a defensive midfielder is not the end of the world for Derby

While there will be a desire to see as many new faces brought in as possible today, the Rams should not be too hung up over missing out on a defensive midfielder.

David Ozoh, Ebou Adams and Liam Thompson can all operate in the position, and a more creative player is needed to help Derby push themselves out of the bottom three and back towards safety.

A winger is also needed, while a season-ending injury to Dajaune Brown makes bringing in a striker a priority.

Warne has left the crux of his business until late once again, but after bringing in Clarke, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Sondre Langas, there are hopes that Derby have already started to make the changes that they need.