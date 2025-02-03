Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough have rejected a second offer from FC Porto for Hayden Hackney ahead of this evening's 11pm transfer deadline.

This development comes according to a recent update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who reported the Portuguese giants' continued pursuit of Hackney via his X account on Monday afternoon.

It has been a hectic finale to the mid-season window at the Riverside Stadium, with Michael Carrick pulling off a series of ambitious deals amid Emmanuel Latte Lath's impending move to MLS side Atlanta United in a deal worth in excess of £20 million.

With the Ivorian poised to be unveiled Stateside at some stage today, Middlesbrough are also set to announce the signing of ex-Leicester City man Kelechi Iheanacho, who is currently contracted with Sevilla and has completed a medical on Teesside, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Boro have already signed the likes of George Edmundson (permanent from Ipswich Town), Ryan Giles, Morgan Whittaker, Mark Travers, and, most recently and arguably most impressively, exciting wide-man Samuel Iling-Junior on loan from Aston Villa as they bid for promotion to the Premier League.

As per Downie's latest update, Boro have rejected a second offer from Porto for Hackney's signature. Porto are said to have made a verbal offer last week, which has been followed up with a second attempt in an official bid believed to be in the region of £10 million.

The Teesside club have rejected that offering for Hackney, who they value considerably higher and are reluctant to sell.

According to Downie's previous update, the 22-year-old midfielder also has interest from Premier League clubs but Porto, who are competing in this season's UEFA Europa League, have made the most notable movement.

Hackney has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract with the Reds, who as such have considerable bargaining power with interest received in his services.

Hayden Hackney's 24/25 form for Middlesbrough

It's no surprise Hackney is the subject of intense transfer speculation once again, with many of his performances in the middle of the park collecting deserved plaudits.

Hackney, who has captained Boro this term, has been in fine form, establishing himself among the finest midfielders outside of the Premier League.

The Middlesbrough academy product has made 26 Championship appearances this season, scoring four times, and his ability to dictate the tempo in midfield is integral to Carrick's possession-based approach.

Hayden Hackney's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via FotMob, as of February 3 Appearances 26 Goals 4 Assists 1 Successful passes 1639 Chances created 30 Successful dribbles 27 Tackles won 27 Interceptions 23

The 6-cap England under-21 international is so often the heartbeat of this Middlesbrough side, and with the Teessiders eyeing promotion back to the Premier League - likely through the play-offs - they will be desperate to retain his services until the summer at least.