Former Middlesbrough star Ray Parlour has labelled Isaiah Jones' exit to join Championship rivals Luton Town as "disappointing" but admitted he understands the need for the Teessiders to balance the books.

For Michael Carrick this month, asset retention could well be of greater importance than sourcing additional signings as he bids to keep his side's prized stars at the Riverside Stadium in order to maintain their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough have received an MLS-record £20 million bid for top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath amid reported interest from Leeds United, while Ben Doak - who is currently flourishing on loan from Liverpool - is also facing an uncertain future after attracting top-flight suitors.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth are all reportedly looking to prize the winger away from Anfield on a permanent basis but that failed to prevent Boro from sanctioning an exit for Jones, who left Teesside to sign for Luton after finding a regular starting berth difficult to come by this term.

Football League World first revealed Jones' intent to leave the North East club last month, and he later completed a deal worth a reported £5 million to head back down south and join managerless Luton.

Ray Parlour's Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough FC verdict following Luton Town transfer deal

At one stage, Jones was a prized asset for the Reds after enjoying a stunning breakout season in the 2021/22 campaign, but despite returning eight league strikes last time out, the 25-year-old's stock had diminished this term prior to his departure.

Isaiah Jones' career stats by club (FotMob) Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019-2025 Middlesbrough 149 13 18 2020 St. Johnstone (loan) 1 0 0 2021 Queen of the South (loan) 12 1 3 2025- Luton Town 1 0 0

Jones made 21 appearances for Boro in the first-half of the season but just eight of those were starts as he failed to register a single goal or assist, often finding himself behind the aforementioned Doak in Carrick's pecking order.

In spite of that, though, Parlour admitted it was "disappointing" to see Jones leave the club - but he did address the importance of balancing the books, with Boro having collected a fair fee for the versatile right-sided operator's services.

The former England international spent two-and-a-half years on Teesside after an illustrious association with Arsenal, making 48 appearances before departing and then joining Hull City.

Parlour exclusively told Football League World, via NetBet Online Casino: "It’s always disappointing to see players leave the club who are talented.

"As mentioned, Boro are now pushing for promotion and not that far away. Michael Carrick has got the team playing much better this year and they are sitting comfortably in a play-off spot. It’s now time to consolidate this and keep on winning.

"But to see players leave who can help the club grow is a shame, but you have to balance the books somehow."

Middlesbrough FC deserve credit for Isaiah Jones, Luton Town transfer deal

It was a shame that Jones arguably never consistently met his potential at Middlesbrough, and few would have expected his stay to end with him dropping down to a side competing to stay in the Championship, as he had been tipped to seal a Premier League switch not too long ago.

Ultimately, though, he had been a bit-part player this term and Boro deserve credit for managing to get £5 million from the deal. Whether Luton have overpaid remains to be seen, of course, but it's certainly a deal which has raised eyebrows and there's little getting away from the significant risk taken by the Hatters.

Middlesbrough could yet live to regret offloading Jones if Doak is recalled this month, but one would imagine Carrick reinvesting that fee into a replacement and shrewd business would be represented if they are able to source a potential upgrade.