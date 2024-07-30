Highlights Hayden Hackney is a rising star in Boro's midfield, with Premier League clubs showing interest in him.

It's crucial for Boro to keep key players like Hackney, says Ray Parlour.

Hackney's development will be key for Middlesbrough's success, with high expectations for his performance next season.

Ray Parlour has warned Middlesbrough they should do all they can to keep hold of Hayden Hackney this season as he expects the midfielder to be one to watch in the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Boro academy graduate is a class act and his form in the past few years has made him one of the brightest talents in the Football League. Hackney is a technically assured and press-resistant midfielder, and he has the intensity and drive from the middle of the park that could make him a player impacting games in the top flight in the years to come, should he fulfill his potential.

After a successful loan spell with Scunthorpe United two seasons ago, Hackney enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23, featuring in 38 games in all competitions for the side that finished fourth. Injuries took their toll last season, especially during the back end of the season, but his reputation as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship continues to grow.

There is no better manager for the central midfielder to learn from in the Championship than Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough. There are some similarities in profile between the pair, and his energy and ball-playing qualities in midfield have already had Premier League clubs reportedly cast an eye over him.​​​​​​

The 22-year-old played 28 times last season in all competitions but has long-established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Championship, whilst he will only be looking to continue his development going into this season. If Boro fail to gain promotion this time around, it is likely Hackney will be a top-flight player next year anyway.

In total, the midfielder has made 69 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough, scoring five goals and providing six assists in that time.

Hayden Hackney 2023/24 Championship stats for Middlesbrough - per SofaScore Appearances 21 Goals 1 Shots per Game 1.2 Pass Success Rate 88% Tackles per Game 1.7 Balls Recovered per Game 7.1 Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 47%

Ray Parlour's verdict on Hayden Hackney

At this stage of his career, Hackney needs to continue playing regular games, particularly after injury frustration last season, so staying at Boro would make sense. Another year would suit all parties, and if Carrick’s side fails to go up, then a switch in 2025 would almost certainly be on the cards.

Such potential has put Hackney on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the country, and it has been claimed that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been tracking the 22-year-old in the past. The Northern Echo also report interest from Spurs, but they state that Boro chairman Steve Gibson is also optimistic that star players like Emmanuel Latte Lath, Hackney, and Rav van den Berg will remain at the Riverside beyond the summer.

Hackney caught the eye with a stunning strike in the pre-season victory against Doncaster Rovers and Parlour has made his thoughts about the rising star clear.

Asked whether Boro should be concerned about losing him before the new season, he warned his former club that it is paramount that they retain Hackney and other key players. The ex-midfielder, who played 60 times for the club himself between 2004 and 2007, believes Hackney is a player to watch next term.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Netbet Sports Betting, he said: "I hope not as he is a player to follow this coming season.

"Boro showed signs of getting over [Chuba] Akpom leaving towards the end of last season and Hackney is the type of player to step up this season.

"With others as well looking to make an impact, Boro must keep hold of their key players as it’s a tough division this year."

Related Bristol City: Structure of Middlesbrough's £5m Tommy Conway bid and Burnley interest revealed Boro and Burnley are understood to be keen on Robins striker Tommy Conway, and now a formal approach has been made.

Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough impact

Should he remain injury-free next season, Hackney could have a huge say on Middlesbrough's season, especially as part of a new-look midfield that includes Aidan Morris.

If Boro can strike the correct balance between technicality, athleticism, and more of a physical presence, it could see the likes of Hackney and Morris flourish, with the pair both pre-peak players with another level to go to in terms of their development, whilst also being extremely technically secure.

Hackney's injury issues were one one of a number last season for Carrick to contend with, but a season with far fewer of those will automatically have them a few places better off, with promotion the ambition in 2024/25.

Hackney has the quality and potential to be one of the very best midfielders in the Championship, but needs the regular game time to build some momentum next season, after a stop-start campaign over the last year.