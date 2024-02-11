Highlights Middlesbrough risk losing significant players such as Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair as their contracts expire this summer.

Howson is the club captain and a regular starter, making his contract situation particularly interesting.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones, who joined the club this summer, may or may not receive a new deal based on his performance as back-up.

With the January transfer window now firmly slammed shut, Middlesbrough can focus on the players they have in their current squad, and achieving their goals for the season.

At present, the Championship table is very fluid, but Michael Carrick's side are well in the hunt for a play-off spot this season, and a top-six finish is certainly where they should be aiming.

Of course, off the field, ahead of the end of the season, there are still one or two matters to resolve, with a few senior players, as is often the case every season, coming to the end of their current deals.

That means, of course, they will be able to leave Middlesbrough on a free transfer and sign for another club elsewhere.

Middlesbrough players out of contract in 2024

Which players are out of contract at the Riverside, though? Below, we have discussed them all.

Jonny Howson

The first player on this list, and given that he is club captain, arguably the most significant contract expiration on this list is midfielder Jonny Howson.

The 35-year-old last put pen to paper on a deal at the Riverside in March 2023, with that contract set to expire at the end of June.

Given that he is club captain and a regular starter under Michael Carrick, it is certainly interesting that the club have let it get to this stage regarding his contract.

So far this campaign, he has appeared over 25 times in all competitions, and Boro would surely not want to lose a player of his importance for nothing.

As above, Howson's last contract came in March of last year, so if the 35-year-old is to get an extension, it may be that it comes in the coming months.

There will surely be plenty of suitors lining up for the experienced midfielder if he does depart on a free transfer, though.

Paddy McNair

Second on the list is another player that has played a lot of football in the Middlesbrough side this season.

We are, of course, talking about central defender Paddy McNair.

It has now been years since the Northern Irish international put pen to paper on a contract at the Riverside Stadium, having penned a long-term contract until 2024 way back in December 2020.

Before getting injured this campaign, despite his contract situation, McNair featured regularly for Carrick's side.

In spite of this, reports have suggested that McNair is unlikely to get a new contract offer, at least not on his current terms, which feels like it could see the 28-year-old depart.

On a free transfer, like Howson, he would surely have plenty of Championship suitors lining up to sign him.

Jamie Jones

Last but not least, the final senior Middlesbrough player out of contract this summer is goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

Unlike the others on this list, Jones has only been at the club for a short time, having joined in the summer on a one-year deal.

The intention was always for Jones to provide support and backup to Seny Dieng and Tom Glover, and as such, he is yet to make a single Middlesbrough appearance this campaign.

If Jones is deemed to have done a good job as third choice goalkeeper, there is every chance a new deal could be offered to the 34-year-old ahead of June.

We will simply have to wait and see what happens on this one, with no indication yet what could happen.