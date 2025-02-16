Middlesbrough will be looking to conduct their 2025 summer transfer business as a Premier League club for the first time since 2016.

Boro are among the runners for this season's Championship play-off race, as they attempt to avoid missing out on a top-six finish for the second consecutive campaign.

However, that's far from a certainty, as inconsistent results and self-inflicted wounds have plagued Michael Carrick's side throughout the season so far, and left a frustrating number of points on the pitch as a result.

It looks set to be an interesting summer transfer window on Teesside regardless of what division Boro are plying their trade in for 2025/26, with a host of players facing highly uncertain futures at the Riverside Stadium.

So, who might call time on their Middlesbrough career this summer? How much should the Teessiders realistically expect to receive for them? Football League World has comprised a list of Boro stars that may no longer call the North East home at the end of the season.

Seny Dieng

After signing from QPR in the 2023 summer transfer window, Seny Dieng has largely been Middlesbrough's number one goalkeeper during his time on Teesside.

However, that all changed in late November 2024, as after a bundle of costly mistakes and sub-par performances, Carrick dropped the Senegalese international and handed the starting gloves to academy graduate Sol Brynn.

The young shot stopper put in a series of highly impressive showings before dislocating his shoulder in Boro's Boxing Day clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but he did enough during his handful of displays to suggest he can be Middlesbrough's goalkeeper of the future.

As such, 30-year-old Dieng now finds himself in a situation where regular football is far from a guarantee at the Riverside long-term, and given his age and for the sake of his international career, playing second fiddle is surely not a role he will have much interest in occupying.

So, how much can Boro expect to sell him for? Well, he is contracted with the club until the summer of 2027, but having undergone surgery on his Achilles this winter, he may not be fit for the start of next season, and that would surely impact his market value significantly.

Therefore, Middlesbrough could realistically command a fee of around £1.5m.

Tom Glover

From one goalkeeper with an uncertain Middlesbrough future to another, Tom Glover has struggled to show that he can be a viable starting option during his time in the North East.

Signed on a free transfer from Melbourne City FC in July 2023, the 27-year-old has largely found himself occupying a backup role on Teesside so far, with his starting opportunities predominantly coming in the form of cup competitions and when injuries have struck others.

Similarly to Dieng, the Australian is now at the stage of his career where regular football is essential, and in order to put himself back in the frame for the Socceroos, a Riverside exit is likely to be the best course of action.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, Middlesbrough can probably expect to receive a fee of around £500k.

Rav van den Berg

He's been one of Middlesbrough's shining young stars since arriving from PEC Zwolle in the 2023 summer window, and that's precisely why Rav van den Berg faces an uncertain long-term future at the Riverside.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a superb debut season in the Championship last term, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the second tier.

Rav van den Berg's 23/24 Championship stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Pass accuracy Aerial duels won Recoveries Avg. match rating 34 1 88.9% 65.7% 166 6.9/10

Whilst his performances perhaps haven't been as consistently excellent so far this season, the Dutch youth international remains a centre-back with the potential to go right to the top of the game.

Tottenham have long been credited with significant interest in him, whilst a recent report from Alan Nixon has suggested that Crystal Palace have earmarked the Boro defender as a potential summer target to replace Marc Guehi.

Contracted to Middlesbrough until 2027, and given the top flight interest in him, Boro could realistically command a fee of around £20m.

Dan Barlaser

A player who may well have left this winter had Middlesbrough signed a central midfielder, Dan Barlaser's time on Teesside appears to be coming to an end.

With Derby County as well as a number of clubs reportedly interested in the 28-year-old in January, having found himself relegated back to a place on the Boro bench following Aidan Morris' return from injury.

Prior to that, the former Rotherham man had been drafted into Carrick's starting XI to play alongside Hayden Hackney, but the pair formed a fairly dysfunctional midfield duo in recent months, with largely poor performances only serving to push him closer to the exit door.

Next season will be his final one under contract at Middlesbrough, and with the club seemingly likely to strengthen their engine room further in the summer, there doesn't appear a meaningful role for Barlaser at the Riverside moving forward.

Therefore, Boro can probably expect to receive around £2m.

Marcus Forss

A player who's struggled to stay fit during his Middlesbrough career, but when he has been available, has proven himself to be a quality player at Championship level.

Boro face a sizeable Marcus Forss conundrum this summer. With Morgan Whittaker now a part of the dressing room, as well as plenty of belief still present that summer signing Micah Hamilton will come good, the Finland international doesn't have an easy path to a starting role on the right flank.

The same can be said at centre-forward too, as Tommy Conway will likely be backed up by another addition in the summer to cover Emmanuel Latte Lath's departure, and so carving out a meaningful role in Carrick's squad there appears unlikely.

At just 25, Forss is moving into the prime years of his career, and regular football will surely be at the forefront of his thinking when contemplating his future this summer, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Therefore, Middlesbrough can likely expect to receive around £3m.

Josh Coburn

Josh Coburn doesn't appear to be a striker that is part of Carrick's long-term thinking at Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old has endured a torrid time with injury setbacks during his career so far, with his progress on loan at Millwall this season curtailed after suffering a fracture to his foot in December.

Despite that, the Lions were reportedly keen to secure a permanent deal for the Boro academy graduate in the January window, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition.

However, with seemingly no long-term future at the Riverside, Middlesbrough could well look to cash in this summer. Coburn is contracted with the club until the conclusion of the 2026/27 season.

As such, Boro could likely command a fee of around £2m for his services.

Sammy Silvera