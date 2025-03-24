Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has insisted a decision is yet to be made over whether Anfernee Dijksteel will be offered a new contract, with his current deal on Teesside running down at the end of the season.

The full-back has ended up playing a crucial role in Boro’s season up to this point, featuring in 25 out of the 38 league games as the club looks to squeak into the play-off places.

Anfernee Dijksteel's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via Transfermarkt, as of March 24 Appearances 25 Starts 19 Goals 2 Assists 1

Carrick’s men are currently on the periphery of the top six, and are three points off sixth placed West Brom with just eight games remaining of the regular season.

Dijksteel has wedged himself into first-choice right-back despite not being favoured originally under the former Manchester United midfielder, with fellow option Luke Ayling currently sidelined and struggling for form this term.

With little competition around him, the 28-year-old is expected to start every game between now and the end of the season, but his future at the Riverside Stadium remains up in the air.

Dijksteel could have moved away from Middlesbrough during the January transfer window, with Millwall linked with a move for the defender and Boro keen at the time to sanction a move if a replacement could have been found.

But in a topsy-turvy saga, Dijksteel could now be extending his deal, and Carrick has provided an update over his contract situation.

Michael Carrick reveals a decision is yet to be made over Anfernee Dijksteel contract extension

As reported by the Northern Echo, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has admitted a decision is yet to be made over offering Anfernee Dijksteel a new deal, despite the full-back impressing.

Carrick said: "He’s played a lot this season and done a lot of good things. We’re really pleased with him.

"There’s always thinking going on in terms of the future and planning for how we might want it to look. Decisions like that are part of that thinking. There isn’t a decision made on anything yet. But, as time goes on, that will get sorted out one way or the other.”

Carrick also praised the patience shown by Dijksteel after not originally being favoured by the 43-year-old.

Carrick added: "Everyone’s time will come and the key is to have the right attitude, keep working hard, keep training at the right level to be ready for whenever that next opportunity comes.

"He’s scored two pretty identical goals this season (against Leeds and QPR) and it just shows what he can do.

"He’s a good defender and he’s athletic, but he can get forward and create things as well. He’s playing well.

"He’s been here a number of years now and though he’s quite a quiet lad, he’s always positive and always wants to learn and listen and help the boys.”

Anfernee Dijksteel’s Middlesbrough future depends on PL promotion

Despite his future at the Riverside Stadium looking bleak at the beginning of Michael Carrick’s reign, Anfernee Dijksteel has proven he can be a dependable option in the Championship and has showcased his qualities to help keep Middlesbrough towards the top end of the table.

Biding his time for an opportunity, the Dutchman has firmly grasped it with both hands and is certain to keep moving forward in a positive direction under this regime.

However, a different question is whether Dijksteel is ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, with Boro likely to address the lack of competition in this area to bolster the overall competitiveness of the squad.

Dijksteel undoubtedly has a better opportunity of gametime while in the Championship, either as a starter or as a rotation option given he has proven his worth at this level.

Promotion to the Premier League would make it an easier decision for Boro to offload the full-back, so his future firmly lies with whether promotion can be secured or not.