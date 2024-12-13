This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are well in contention to achieve a top six finish in the Championship this season, so the January transfer will be vital for Michael Carrick.

Boro have one of the most exciting attacks in the second tier, with players such as Tommy Conway, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Ben Doak and Finn Azaz all at Carrick's disposal as he looks to mount a promotion push this season.

They have shown that they are capable of blowing teams away on occasions this term, having had comprehensive victories over the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Oxford United.

Carrick will be hoping that he can build on what his side have achieved up to this stage, but the upcoming January transfer window may prove to be pivotal, as there is a risk that other clubs could be interested in one or two of their most important players.

Middlesbrough must keep hold of their key players in January

We asked our Middlesbrough fan pundit, Phil Spencer, who has a YouTube channel where he covers Boro in more detail, which one demand he expects Carrick to issue to the club's owner next month.

"I think the main demand that Michael Carrick will be making to Steve Gibson will just be to try and keep the squad together as much as possible," said Phil.

"I think, in terms of incomings, there maybe might be one or two players coming in just to provide a bit of cover in different areas.

"I know that Louie Barry has been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough, which would be good, but it could depend on where he fits into the team.

"The main concern for Middlesbrough fans would be about outgoings more than anything.

"Will we be in a position where other clubs come in with big money offers for our players?

"If we needed to replace anyone at short notice, then it could be really disruptive.

"We are onto a really good thing at the moment, and are generally on a good run of form.

"Hopefully Middlesbrough will be able to keep that up and challenge for promotion, but if we do lose a couple of players who are very important to the team, while we might get good money for them, it could derail the season.

"I think if Michael Carrick is going into January with one demand, it will just be to try and keep the squad together."

Middlesbrough may not be under any pressure to sell in January

Given that there is a realistic chance that Middlesbrough could go on and achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, Gibson may not be desperate to cash in on any of Boro's standout players.

The owner may also not feel the need to sell any of his key assets due to the fact that two players were sold for significant transfer fees last season.

First, Chuba Akpom joined Ajax in a deal that could be worth up to £12.2 million in August 2023, before Morgan Rogers signed for Aston Villa for a fee that could reach £15 million in January of this year.

Chuba Akpom's stats for Middlesbrough in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 82 34 4

Carrick was able to spend a few transfer fees on the likes of Conway and Delano Burgzorg in the summer, but he will hope that his side's position in the league table and the fact that a considerable amount of money was brought in last season will mean that he can keep hold of his best players in January.