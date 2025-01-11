Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, has played down the absence of Ben Doak from the FA Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers today, stating that it was simply a case of resting the Liverpool loanee.

Doak is the subject of serious transfer interest this January, with Premier League sides circling and looking to poach him from Liverpool in a multi-million pound deal, which would also end his Boro loan.

An absence from today's FA Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers, then, sparked some speculation, but Carrick has been quick to play down anything other than rotation.

Michael Carrick on Ben Doak absence

Doak has been the subject of bids from Premier League duo, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, already in the January transfer window. Although Liverpool have knocked back £15m and £16m bids so far, holding out for a reported £30m for the Scotland international.

However, whilst the transfer window is open, every inch of news around Doak will be speculated. The 19-year-old missed out on Boro's 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today, prompting the question of whether there had been further transfer developments.

Carrick played that down post-match, though.

"Ben was just rested, exactly the same as Neto [Borges] and Finn [Azaz] as well," Carrick said, as quoted by Teesside Live.

Boro are back in action next Saturday when they take on Portsmouth in the Championship.

Ben Doak crucial to Middlesbrough

Rotation in the FA Cup is no surprise, although the fact Doak didn't make Boro's bench will have heightened some transfer speculation.

However, keeping the Scot fresh for a promotion push in the Championship is Carrick's priority.

Doak has two goals and six assists off the wing for Boro in his 21 Championship appearances so far and has been impressing in the division on his first loan away from Anfield.

Ben Doak at Middlesbrough (Championship) Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 6

Boro are fifth in the Championship table, having collected 41 points from the opening 26 games of the season. They are 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, though, with a current focus on building a gap to seventh which currently stands at only a couple of points.