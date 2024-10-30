Middlesbrough are not in danger of losing Liverpool loanee Ben Doak in the January transfer window.

According to The Northern Echo, it will require significant change at the Premier League club for him to return there midway through the campaign.

The Scot has earned a lot of attention for his impressive performances for Boro while on loan at the Riverside.

The 18-year-old joined as part of a season-long deal in the summer, but Liverpool have the option to recall him in the winter market.

Doak has cemented himself as a regular in Michael Carrick’s squad, and has already bagged his first goal for the club during their 2-0 win over Stoke City in September.

Middlesbrough: Liverpool’s Ben Doak stance emerges

It is believed that Liverpool are not seriously considering a recall of Doak at this stage despite his impressive performances.

The Northern Echo have reported that the Merseyside outfit are happy to see him earning regular game time, with the player featuring in eight of Middlesbrough’s opening 12 fixtures.

All eight of those appearances have come since the September international break, having joined on 30 August on transfer deadline day.

Arne Slot mentioned the possibility of bringing Doak back to Anfield earlier this week amid a number of attacking injuries at Anfield.

However, there is no expectation that this was a serious suggestion, with the Dutchman happy to keep the youngster on loan in the Championship.

"We have six forwards, two of them are injured and only have four left, with the schedule we have, that's sometimes a worry for me,” said Slot, via The Northern Echo.

“Maybe we should bring Ben Doak back!"

Doak has already made three league appearances for the Reds since joining from Celtic in a deal worth £600,000, according to The Athletic.

His first appearance for the Premier League side came in an EFL Cup tie in November 2022 just days before he turned 17.

Ben Doak’s importance to Middlesbrough

Doak is proving an important part of Carrick’s side since joining at the end of the summer transfer window.

The winger has started each of the team’s last six games in the league, and even earned a call-up to the Scotland international side as a result of his performances.

Ben Doak - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 8 (6) 1 (0) As of October 30th

He has one goal to his name, and will be hoping to contribute more as the Teesside outfit looks to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for Middlesbrough is a home clash against Coventry City on 2 November in a 3pm kick-off.

Liverpool's Ben Doak stance will be music to Middlesbrough and Michael Carrck's ears

Losing Doak in January would’ve been a real blow to Middlesbrough, so this is a very positive development for the club.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, as a full year in the Championship really is the best path forward for his development.

While he has impressed with his performances, a move up to a title-chasing Premier League side would be a step too far too soon.

Liverpool will be very encouraged by his performances in the Championship, which could lead to more young stars from Anfield moving to the Riverside in the future.