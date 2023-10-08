Highlights Middlesbrough's recent 4-0 win against Sunderland has left manager Michael Carrick satisfied with his team's performance.

Carrick had to make a last-minute change to the starting lineup due to an injury to Rav van den Berg.

In addition to the injury update, Carrick mentioned that both Jonny Howson and Darragh Lenihan have been dealing with illness.

Middlesbrough look as though they have got their act together in the Sky Bet Championship now, with them winning four on the spin in the league.

Boro started poorly this season and many were left surprised by that, given how good they were looking last year under Michael Carrick.

The second tier campaign is a long and twisting one, though, and so the Boro boss would not have been too concerned by things, knowing there was still time to turn it around.

Of course, you still need to execute said turnaround and you also need to keep your foot down once you find some form, but Boro fans will certainly be feeling more positive now than they were earlier this season, with them beating Sunderland on Saturday 4-0.

What at the latest headlines to come out of Boro, then? We look now...

Michael Carrick happy with Sunderland win

It's hardly stop the presses stuff but Carrick was happy with the way his Middlesbrough team put Sunderland to the sword on Saturday, with a fine second half display against the 10 men Black Cats.

After the game, he said:

"We were calm second half, but we had the right mentality. The boys approached it really well, really aggressive, we kept pressing, we kept regaining the ball.

"These games and these atmospheres tend to throw something up and it's how you deal with it.

"Last season, it went in their favour, this year you could say it's gone in our favour but I'm more pleased with how we approached the second half and were ruthless.

"The boys are doing well, we've had a good run of results now. I was confident the performances and results would come and it's proved that way. But we're not getting carried away."

Carrick explains late team change

Carrick told the press after the game that a late injury to Rav van den Berg meant Tommy Smith had to come into the side at short notice from the off.

Via Gazette Live, Carrick said:

“It was a tough call today between Tommy and Rav that I had to make [over starting.] Rav went down in the warm-up and late too, so Tommy had to come in. He used all of his experience to come through it in the way he did.

"When you think you’re sub and not starting, it’s a different kind of feeling when you’re out warming up. To then get that call so late, I thought he dealt with that very well. He was fantastic and played a big part in the win. It could have been a drama, it could have proven costly, but in the end it didn’t. We’ll have to see how Rav is now."

Other Middlesbrough injury news

Elsewhere, Carrick also gave an update on Riley McGree, and revealed that both Jonny Howson and Darragh Lenihan have been suffering with illness.

On McGree, Carrick said, via Gazette Live.

“Riley felt his foot literally 30 seconds before we were going to bring him off anyway [against Cardiff.] He felt a pain in the bottom of his foot which is an issue that’s not easy to get on top of. We’ll have to see how he is over the next few days."