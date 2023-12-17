Highlights Middlesbrough had to spend a significant amount of money on transfer fees and wages to secure new players.

The highest-paid players at Middlesbrough include Lewis O'Brien, Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, and Sam Greenwood.

Sam Greenwood, on loan from Leeds, is the highest earner, reportedly making £30,000 per week.

Middlesbrough enjoyed a late charge up the Championship table last season and ended up in the play-off spots.

Michael Carrick was unable to secure promotion for the club and then a few key assets decided to leave the club as well, most notably Chuba Akpom.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Middlesbrough had some money to spend, with the biggest investment being up front as Ivorian Emmanuel Latte Lath arrived.

To secure some of the names that they did, Middlesbrough had to not only part with sizable transfer fees, but sizable wage outlays.

Here are the FIVE highest paid players at Boro, as per Capology estimations.

5 Lewis O’Brien

£15,000-a-week

The fifth-highest Middlesbrough player currently on the books was one of those to come through the door in the summer.

Lewis O’Brien was a part of the Huddersfield Town side that lost in the 2022 play-off final to Nottingham Forest, and he then signed for Steve Cooper in the Premier League to further rub salt in the Terriers’ wounds.

O’Brien amassed 13 top-flight appearances but a number of these came from the bench and so it just wasn’t working out, owing largely to the wealth of business done by Forest, leading him to DC United and the MLS on loan.

He is on loan at the Riverside for this season and is estimated to be earning £15,000-a-week.

4 Matt Crooks

£15,000-a-week

Also earning a reported £15,000 per week is former Rotherham United man Matt Crooks.

The versatile midfielder made the switch over to ‘Boro in 2021 and has continued to be a key player at his latest club.

Crooks contributed seven goals and six assists to the cause last season and often went under the radar in the attacking third, particularly when compared to the likes of Akpom and Cameron Archer,

3 Paddy McNair

£20,000-a-week

One way to earn a sizable amount of money is through loyalty, as has been shown by Paddy McNair at Middlesbrough.

The Manchester United academy graduate arrived at ‘Boro in 2018, and he has, this season, surpassed the 200 appearance mark in the red and white.

McNair is the third-highest earner at roughly £20,000 per week.

2 Jonny Howson

£25,000-a-week

With even more appearances than McNair, and the 300 mark in sight, is Jonny Howson.

He made his name playing for Leeds United and, even at 35, has only played for three clubs in his career.

The other club in question is Norwich City, with whom he won the Championship play-offs in 2015, beating rivals Ipswich Town in the semis, and then Middlesbrough at Wembley.

Howson is earning a reported £25,000, the second most in the squad.

1 Sam Greenwood

£30,000-a-week

Howson is pipped to the post by the second new arrival on this list in the form Sam Greenwood.

Similarly to O’Brien, Greenwood is on loan at Middlesbrough, with his parent club being Leeds.

Greenwood is an England U21 international and prior to moving to Elland Road, the attacker was on the books as a youngster at Arsenal.

There is pressure on him to perform under Carrick and rightly so given that he is said to be taking home a cool £30,000 every week - quite how much of that Boro are paying is unclear.