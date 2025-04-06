Middlesbrough have been handed a boost in their hopes of retaining head of football Kieran Scott, as Crystal Palace eye Liverpool technical director Julian Ward to replace Dougie Freedman.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday.

Freedman vacated his role at Selhurst Park in mid-March, and is reported to have taken up a new position with Saudi Arabian side Al-Diriyah.

Middlesbrough handed major Kieran Scott boost as Crystal Palace hone in on Liverpool chief

As revealed by Nixon, the Eagles have set their sights on Anfield, and more specifically, Ward, to become Freedman's successor at the club.

This comes after Sky Sports previously named Middlesbrough's head of football, Scott, as being on Palace's shortlist of potential candidates to become their new sporting director.

However, it would now appear that the Eagles have identified Ward as their prime target, with Nixon stating that Palace are looking for an experienced figure to take over from Freedman.

Ward fits that bill, having worked as head of analysis and technical scouting for the Portuguese Football Federation between August 2008-November 2010, before spending two years with Manchester City as a South American scouting strategist (per LinkedIn).

He would first join Liverpool in October 2012 as European scouting manager, and over the course of the next 11 years, was able to work his way up to the role of sporting director, which he held between June 2022-October 2023 (per LinkedIn).

Now back at the club, it would appear he could be set to depart once again, as Crystal Palace look to continue their exciting progression under manager Oliver Glasner.

Middlesbrough will breathe sigh of relief at Crystal Palace, Julian Ward developments

Much of Middlesbrough's recent success on the pitch, in terms of perennial Championship play-off contention, has been down to the largely excellent work of Scott and his recruitment team.

Notable players Middlesbrough have signed under Kieran Scott Player Signed from Signed for Sold for Morgan Rogers Manchester City £1m £16m Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta £4.2m £22.5m Finn Azaz Aston Villa £2m N/A Ben Doak Liverpool Loan N/A Aidan Morris Columbus Crew £3.1m N/A Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Undisclosed N/A

Numerous players such as Emmanuel Latte Lath and Morgan Rogers respectively have been brought into the football club, before being sold on for major profits, the majority of which has been smartly reinvested into the playing squad.

Indeed, a number of investments overseen by Scott are playing key roles in Boro's promotion push this season; Tommy Conway, Finn Azaz, Delano Burgzorg, Aidan Morris and Samuel Iling-Junior to name a few.

Therefore, Middlesbrough fans will surely be relieved to see Crystal Palace seemingly shifting their focus towards the Liverpool figure, ahead of what is set to be another crucial summer transfer window on Teesside ahead.