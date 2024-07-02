Highlights Middlesbrough's midfield trio of Riley McGree, Finn Azaz, and Hayden Hackney could boost the team's promotion chances in the Championship.

Riley McGree, Finn Azaz and Hayden Hackney could become the envy of the Championship as they look to bolster Middlesbrough's promotion chances this season in a competitive division.

Middlesbrough will be looking to build on last season's disappointing eighth-placed finish. Michael Carrick's instant impact was felt in the 2022/23 season, whereby he lifted Boro from a relegation fight to the play-off places. They missed out on promotion but were then amongst the favourites in 2023/24 after that impact and will have been disappointed to not be in the top-six conversation in the final weeks of the campaign.

The depth in midfield, if retained, can become a factor to assure that the Teessiders can improve on last season's disappointment, with Boro possessing a lot of talent who will be expected to improve within the coming season.

Boro's excellence in midfield

Unfortunately, Carrick's men were unable to obtain a play-off spot in last season's Championship, but fans of the club will still be extremely hopeful ahead of the next season, with one area of particular strength for Boro being their vast quality in midfield.

Finn Azaz is a player who played a part in all 46 of the Championship games last season at opposite ends of the country, with 26 of the games played for Plymouth Argyle, before his Boro move.

Azaz was on fire last season, with the midfielder placing inside the top eight percent for progressive passes (prgP) across Europe, with the Irishman averaging 6.83 prgP per 90 minutes (FBRef) for Boro in the Championship last season, and truly thriving in this aspect under Carrick.

The midfielder also placed himself within the top ten percent in Europe for shot-creating actions (ScA), with the Irishman accumulating 5.28 ScA per 90 minutes for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season.

It goes without saying that Azaz will be a key asset for Middlesbrough if they are to have any chance of promotion back to the Premier League, with the midfielder being a key provider of chances for Boro in the Championship.

Another creative spark within Carrick's Middlesbrough side is 25-year-old midfielder Riley McGree.

The Australian operates best as an attacking midfielder, either centrally or on the flanks in a narrow role.

McGree, similarly to Azaz, provides prowess in midfield for creativity, and the Australian found himself placing in the top 17 percent for progressive passes within the Championship, with the midfielder averaging 5.7 prgP per 90 minutes in the league last season.

A combination of the Australian's positional versatility and his ability to create chances for teammates has made McGree a key asset for Middlesbrough this season.

McGree has now entered the final year of his Middlesbrough contract, and The Northern Echo reported that last month the Australian has told of his "love" for the club, hinting of his open mind to sign a new contract with Boro.

Homegrown talent Hayden Hackney will also be a huge part of any potential promotion push for Middlesbrough this season.

Middlesbrough midfield excellence: The Impact 2023/24 (FBRef) Player Name Appearances Assists Progressive Passes Finn Azaz 46 10 237 Riley McGree 22 1 80 Hayden Hackney 21 0 187

Hackney has been revolutionised in the Boro midfield since Carrick's arrival, with the midfielder ranking in the top two percent across Europe for both passes attempted and progressive passes, averaging 80.7 attempted passes per 90 and a phenomenal 9.3 prgP per 90. He's not a prolific creator or goalscorer, but his midfield role is a touch deeper than the other two and his ability to get the ball forwards helps build-up.

Hackney will be the key to unlocking any defence within the Championship this season, and at age 22, the Englishman will seemingly only improve with time.

With Teesside Live reporting that multiple Premier League sides are circling for Hayden Hackney, it may become a tough task for Michael Carrick to manage to keep Hackney at The Riverside for the upcoming season.

However, if Boro do manage to obtain his services, there is no doubt they have a huge talent on their hands.

Widespread depth in midfield can help Middlesbrough too

Middlesbrough have great depth within their midfield going into the 2024/25 season, as in addition to the three mentioned players, Carrick's side can also call on the likes of Isaiah Jones and veteran Jonny Howson, who will no doubt be an imperative voice within the Boro dressing room.

Between them and these three creative-minded midfielders, there is no doubt that the likes of Emmanuel Latte Lath will have more than enough service coming from the Boro midfield this season.

With Middlesbrough currently being ranked as the third favourites for promotion from the Championship, the pressure is on for Carrick to get a tune out of the talent pool he currently has.

Can Middlesbrough return to the top flight under the guidance of Carrick?

An exciting, attack-minded midfield might well help them.