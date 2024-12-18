Middlesbrough are eager to extend George Edmundson's stay on Teesside by turning the loan agreement for the Ipswich Town loanee into a permanent deal in January, Football League World understands.

The 27-year-old defender has made an impression with the club this season, having joined on loan from Premier League side Ipswich Town on deadline day.

Edmundson, who turned out on 15 occasions for the Tractor Boys last time out as they clinched an improbable promotion to the top-flight, wasn't going to feature in Kieran McKenna's top-flight plans but has found frequent minutes much easier to come by at the Riverside Stadium.

The central defender has made 17 appearances and counting for Middlesbrough, who are currently occupying the Championship's final play-off spot ahead of Saturday's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

EFL Championship standings, as of December 18 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Burnley 21 +18 41 4th Sunderland 21 +15 40 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34 7th Watford 20 +3 34 8th West Bromwich Albion 21 +8 32 9th Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

Edmundson scored his first goal for Middlesbrough against Watford back in October and has proved a mainstay at the heart of Michael Carrick's defence alongside either Rav van den Berg or Matthew Clarke.

Middlesbrough FC keen to sign Ipswich Town loanee George Edmundson permanently in January

Edmundson's stay in the North East could be extended in January. FLW understands that Middlesbrough are keen to strike an agreement with Ipswich which will see Edmundson sign permanently, even though his loan doesn't expire until the end of the campaign.

However, his contract at Portman Road is currently set to run down in the summer and, at this moment in time, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be receiving an offer for fresh terms. In Jacob Greaves and Dara O'Shea, Ipswich welcomed two new central defenders in the summer, both of whom are aged 25 or under.

That perhaps says something for Edmundson's long-term future at Ipswich. But given his contract expires in the summer, Middlesbrough may have the opportunity to sign him for a discounted price in January and it's understood that they're keen on doing exactly that.

George Edmundson signing from Ipswich Town would be a boost for Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick

Should Ipswich be open to any potential deal amid Boro's interest, it would be a big boost for Carrick and the club who have often faced the frustration of failing to strike permanent agreements for loanees before being left in an even worse position.

Edmundson, of course, is of a different profile, calibre and age bracket compared to the likes of Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Giles.

But this news is sure to be music to the ears of the Boro faithful. Edmundson has already established himself as something of a fan favourite and has arguably been Boro's best defender this term, and given just where he's at in terms of his Ipswich career and contractual situation, a January move really would be the best outcome for all parties.