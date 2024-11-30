Middlesbrough will perhaps be fearing their squad becoming weaker in the January transfer window as opposed to bolstering Michael Carrick's side.

Boro look to be firmly among the Premier League promotion contenders this season, as the Teessiders look to end what will be their eight-year exile from the top-flight come the end of the campaign.

Middlesbrough spent a number of those early years back in the second tier spending large sums of money on players who, for the most part, didn't live up to their price-tags, and set the club back from a financial perspective considerably.

However, since the arrival of head of football Kieran Scott followed soon after by the appointment of Carrick, Boro's recruitment has improved significantly, with the playing squad now laden with quality players and sellable assets.

Middlesbrough's summer 2024 signings Player Signed from Deal type George Edmundson Ipswich Town Loan Ben Doak Liverpool Loan Neto Borges Clermont Foot Permanent Tommy Conway Bristol City Permanent Micah Hamilton Man City Permanent Aidan Morris Columbus Crew Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz Permanent Luke Ayling Free agent (ex-Leeds) Permanent

That can be a double-edged sword though, as top clubs begin to circle some of their stars. With that in mind, FLW takes a look at two transfer concerns Middlesbrough may have in the upcoming winter window.

Emmanuel Latte Lath could have his head turned

After a slow start to the season as far as scoring goals was concerned, Boro's number nine, Emmanuel Latte Lath, has been back to his brilliant best in-front of goal in recent weeks.

The Ivorian international bagged 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions during his debut season on Teesside last term, and is on pace to post a similar return to that this season.

Lath has undoubtedly proven himself to be a deadly marksman at Championship level, which in-turn has seen top clubs from across European football take an interest in him.

French side AS Monaco were one of the clubs understood to have been circling Boro's centre-forward in the summer, whom they paid Atalanta £4.2m for in August 2023. However, in recent days it has emerged that Premier League side West Ham United have been keeping a close eye on Lath ahead of January.

Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that the Hammers had a scout in attendance at the Kassam Stadium to watch Boro put six past Oxford United on 23 November, on an afternoon that saw Lath score a hat-trick.

It's safe to assume Middlesbrough's striker will have received a glittering report to be placed on Julen Lopetegui's desk, and will surely have Boro's chiefs concerned that the Irons, or indeed a different top club will come calling in the new year.

Boro rejected a £20m approach from Ipswich Town in the final hours of the summer transfer window, which Lath was reported to have initially been frustrated that the move was blocked, and now the Teessiders may well have their resolve tested again in January.

If Lath's head is turned by a top-flight move, Middlesbrough will have a major decision to make. Do they cash-in but lose a star player in the middle of their promotion push? Or do they reject any approaches and risk keeping a potentially unhappy player in their squad?

Finn Azaz's form could see top clubs come knocking in January

There's arguably no Middlesbrough player in better form and more crucial to Carrick's side at this moment in time than attacking midfielder Finn Azaz.

The Irish international is the primary creative node in Boro's side, scoring some wonderful goals and providing some fantastic assists. His performance against Oxford United was perhaps one of the best individual performances from a Middlesbrough player in some time.

Two goals and two assists at the Kassam saw Azaz run the show that afternoon, looking every bit of a top class number 10 in the process. However, with January fast approaching, he could be hitting form at exactly the worst time as far as keeping him on Teesside is concerned.

If any top club is looking to the Championship for an attacking midfielder, Azaz's recent displays will surely have him right at the top of the list, and that would surely be a major concern for Boro.

Given how essential he is to Middlesbrough's chances of promotion, it's safe to assume that the club won't be entertaining the idea of selling him in January, but should a ludicrously large offer be tabled for his services, then that could change.

Middlesbrough haven't had their resolve tested when it comes to rejecting an approach for Azaz since he signed for the club last January, but that could be about to change in the new year. Should he maintain his form into the winter window, it will be fascinating to see if interest arrives for Boro's talisman, and how the club would navigate it.