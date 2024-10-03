Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium has been Boro's home since 1995, when the club moved from their historic Ayresome Park ground, which had served as their home since 1903.

Teessiders have seen some special moments in their stadium by the Tees over the last three decades. From back-to-back UEFA Cup quarter-final and semi-final comebacks in 2006, many years of Premier League football, as well as some memorable Championship campaigns too.

Under the reign of Aitor Karanka, the Riverside Stadium became a fortress, with Boro's promotion-winning side of 2015/16 winning 16 of their 23 home games, losing only twice.

That was a far cry from Middlesbrough's home record last season, as Michael Carrick's side picked up just 10 wins and lost nine times.

Middlesbrough's Championship home record as of matchday 8, per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats Avg. attendance 4 2 2 0 25,652

With Boro's only defeat on home soil so far this season coming at the hands of Stoke City in the Carabao Cup, the Riverside's walls looks pretty sturdy once again, but how many fans have been passing through its turnstiles?

Using Transfermarkt's attendance figures, Football League World investigates...

5 Stoke City (Carabao Cup) - 17,408

Middlesbrough's biggest defeat in all competitions so far this season, Stoke City handed Boro a 5-0 defeat in their own back garden in the second round of the Carabao Cup back in late August.

After a memorable night at Elland Road saw Carrick's side thrash Leeds United by three goals to nil, Boro fans began to dream of another deep run in the competition, which saw them reach the semi-final last season.

However, on a dismal night at the Riverside, the Potters would emphatically extinguish those dreams, ensuring that if Middlesbrough were to go on any cup run this year, it would have to be in the FA Cup.

Still, for those Middlesbrough supporters who remember the period between 2010-2014 when the club regularly saw attendances of 12-16,000, seeing a crowd of 17,408 being their lowest of the season so far, is a testament to how much brighter times really are at the football club.

4 Stoke City - 24,610

Revenge may well be a meal best served cold, but that doesn't mean that it's not just as sweet served warm either, as Middlesbrough will testify to.

That's because just a matter of weeks after Stoke would run riot at the Riverside, the Potters would once again be making the trip to the North East, this time in the Championship.

With pressure mounting on Carrick and his players after a highly disappointing showing against Sunderland the game before, it was imperative that Boro took their revenge on a Stoke side under the new management of Narcis Pelach.

Goals from Ben Doak and Hayden Hackney would deliver a much-needed three points in front of a 24,610 strong crowd, in a game that has the feeling of potentially being a turning point in their season.

3 Preston - 25,116

In what was Middlesbrough's first home fixture since that aforementioned 5-0 cup defeat to Stoke, many were expecting a big Riverside reaction as Preston North End came to town.

After Tommy Conway gave Boro the lead after just 16 minutes, it looked like that was exactly what the 25,116 supporters inside the ground were going to get, but that wasn't to be the case.

A Mads Frokjaer-Jensen equaliser just before half-time would be enough to see the points shared, leaving Boro supporters frustrated at their team's inability to put teams to bed when in command of the game.

2 Portsmouth - 26,270

Boro's second home game of the season saw a newly promoted Portsmouth side make the mammoth trip up to Teesside, in a game that many Teessiders expected their team to win.

The Riverside was left stunned after just two minutes, however, as Christian Saydee gave Pompey an early lead. A Matt Clarke header would quickly draw Boro level on 11 minutes, but Saydee would pounce on a defensive mishap and reinstate Portsmouth's lead on 25 minutes.

It would take a 90th minute Conway penalty to salvage a point for Middlesbrough, as a 26,270 strong Riverside crowd tussled between being happy their side grabbed a draw, and being frustrated they couldn't take three points at home against a newly promoted outfit.

1 Swansea City - 26,610

Middlesbrough would open their 2024/25 season with a home fixture against Swansea City, as Boro looked to register their first win on the opening day of the season in a decade.

An Emmanuel Latte Lath penalty after 25 minutes would be all that was required for Carrick and his team to seal their first three points of the season, in front of the Riverside's largest home crowd of the season so far.

26,610 supporters packed into the Riverside, and the vast majority would be going home happy, as Middlesbrough began their quest for Premier League promotion with a victory.