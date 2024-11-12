The agent of Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath has spoken publicly for the first time following the striker's failed move to Ipswich Town on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Latte Lath found himself at the centre of a dramatic late summer transfer saga, with Ipswich Town having made advances for his services on deadline day. According to reports, the newly-promoted Premier League side made a last-grasp £20 million offer for Latte Lath, who initially did not travel with his teammates for Middlesbrough's away clash at Cardiff City the day after.

But after Middlesbrough turned down the bid for Latte Lath, having dismissed previous proposals short of their valuation, Latte Lath ended up staying put and even drove down late on to make the squad for Cardiff. It was no real surprise that the 25-year-old transpired as a hot property following an impressive debut campaign on Teesside which saw him score 16 league goals from just 30 appearances.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Championship stats for Middlesbrough in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 30 Starts 23 Goals 16 xG 11.7 Goals per 90 0.69

The goals had dried up following the failed move to Portman Road, leaving supporters to question whether Latte Lath's head had been turned by the interest. However, his renewed recent form, coupled with a recent admission from agent Matthias Veneroso, has set the tone for Latte Lath to get right back to his very best at Middlesbrough.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's agent breaks silence on Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town transfer saga

Speaking to TeessideLive, Veneroso explained how Latte Lath is focused on Middlesbrough and that his recent goalscoring form shows his commitment to the club, with the striker heading into the November international break with three goals from his last five games.

Veneroso said: "I’m delighted to see Emmanuel start to score goals again. It has been a tough period for him. There was some frustration after the last day of the window - but not because of the club or anyone personally.

"It was simply an unexpected opportunity to realise a dream - he has always wanted to play in the Premier League. That would have been a huge moment for him and would be life-changing economically and professionally. Before and immediately after, he was, of course, focused on Middlesbrough, but he is human too.

"When something so huge came as a surprise, it was a strange moment for him too and not easy to manage. Since then, it’s not been easy because the team have not always been getting the results they want. Emmanuel was often playing well but not getting the goals, and of course, as a striker, you want goals above all else.

"It’s been a bit like a rollercoaster - always up and down - and that’s been a tough moment, not just for Emmanuel but also for the team. He came out of the team for a little bit, which is understandable because in [Tommy] Conway Middlesbrough have another very nice striker, and one who knows the league well.

"Now though, Emmanuel is coming back and has scored three goals recently, two of which were from the bench, which I think proves how focused he is and that he has the right attitude - always wanting to score to help the team. Everyone is happy and hopefully Middlesbrough can move forward and into the play-off group."

Latest Emmanuel Latte Lath transfer revelation will be music to the ears of Middlesbrough

This revelation from Veneroso could not really have come at a better time, with Latte Lath now in lift-off for the season. After scoring just once from his opening ten matches before losing his place to Tommy Conway, Latte Lath is back with a bang and found the back of the net in each of Boro's last two matches before the break.

He made his first start in nearly a month in the 5-1 rout of Luton Town on Saturday, where he doubled his side's advantage on the cusp of the interval before setting up Delano Burgzorg's second strike of the afternoon after 54 minutes. Just like his teammates, Latte Lath is in inspired form at the minute and is beginning to once again display the sort of form which attracted Ipswich in the first place, showing Boro why they were right to reject £20 million for his signature.

Latte Lath, at his best, is one of the most potent and feared goalscorers at Championship level. Having him back firing on all cylinders and fully committed to helping Middlesbrough achieve their promotion ambitions, then, is a huge boost for Michael Carrick's resurgent side.