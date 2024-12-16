Emmanuel Latte Lath’s agent, Matthias Veneroso, has sparked hints of a potential January saga surrounding his Middlesbrough future amid past Ipswich Town interest.

It was reported in September by Teesside Live that Boro received an offer from the Tractor Boys believed to be in the region of £20 million.

However, the move ultimately failed to materialise, leading to the striker remaining on Teesside for at least the first half of the season.

Since then, the Ivorian has since gone on to score seven more times in the Championship, with Michael Carrick’s side in the mix for a play-off place as it currently stands, but West Ham United have recently sent a scout to watch the speedy striker in action, hinting that they could be in the mix come 2025 for his services.

Emmanuel Latte Lath stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 16th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.45 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.51 Shots 2.98 Assists 0.15 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.66 Shot-creating actions 2.98

Emmanuel Latte Lath agent predicting January transfer interest

Latte Lath's agent Veneroso has claimed that he is expecting something big to happen in January surrounding the Middlesbrough forward.

He has hinted that a move in the winter market could be on the cards amid potential interest now that he is finding the net frequently again.

“He is back to scoring,” Veneroso told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“Eight goals in the first half of the Championship and we expect something to happen in January.

Related George Friend reveals how he prepared for Bristol Rovers role at Middlesbrough Bristol Rovers director of football George Friend revealed he wanted to go into the recruitment side of the game from his Middlesbrough days.

“He is a striker and strikers are always the subject of attention in the January market.”

This is the 25-year-old’s second season with Middlesbrough, having joined in the summer of 2023 from Italian outfit Atalanta for a fee of £5.6 million.

Latte Lath has scored a total of 24 times in the Championship from 51 appearances, as well as registering three assists, and his current run of short-term form has seen him bag seven in his last 11 appearances in the league for Carrick’s side.

Latte Lath interest in January will be expected by Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough won’t be surprised by any interest in Latte Lath in January given the Ipswich offer that they turned down in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how firmly they stick to their asking price though, which must surely be in excess of £20 million.

Latte Lath has performed well in recent weeks after a slow start to the campaign, and replacing him midway though the year would be very difficult, even with £20 or so million to spend.

However, it won’t be helpful for the club that the player’s agent is speaking about a January move already, and does give some indication that his preference would be to move on if the right offer was forthcoming.