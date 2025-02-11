Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Kelechi Iheanacho could be a better striker for Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough than Emmanuel Latte Lath, with the money too good to refuse for the Ivorian in January.

After a protracted transfer saga throughout the January transfer window, Latte Lath departed The Riverside for MLS and Atalanta United in what has been described as a "club record deal".

The Middlesbrough striker was linked to the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and West Ham but then appeared closer to making a Stateside switch, with the ambitious MLS outfit emerging as the frontrunners to complete the capture.

Latte Lath is the fourth-highest scorer in the second tier, recording 11 goals and three assists from 29 Championship matches. Despite his importance, Boro accepted a reported £22 million bid for him from Atalanta.

A club record softens the blow somewhat, with such a fee a huge profit on the £5.6 million in total to sign him initially. Middlesbrough worked hard in January to source additions, including five new signings and George Edmundson on a permanent deal as well.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's career stats - As Per Transfermarkt (11/02/25) Team Appearances Goals Assists Atalanta 3 1 0 Pistoiese (loan) 18 1 1 Carrarese Calcio (loan) 19 1 1 Imolese Calcio (loan) 23 3 0 Pianese (loan) 5 0 0 Pro Patria (loan) 36 11 2 SPAL (loan) 19 3 0 St. Gallen (loan) 34 16 4 Middlesbrough 67 29 4

Don Goodman reacts to Emmanuel Latte Lath exit from Middlesbrough

Speaking to Football League World via OLBG, Goodman was asked for his thoughts on Latte Lath leaving Middlesbrough and the signings of Samuel Iling-Junior and Kelechi Iheanacho coming in as attacking reinforcements.

Goodman said: "The money for Emmanuel Latte Lath was too good for Middlesbrough to turn down.

"I think he would have made it to 20 goals and, even though Boro are ambitious, £20 million is such a significant figure to turn down.

"It's even harder to turn down when you're able to attract somebody like Kelechi Iheanacho who's won the FA Cup and been promoted out of the Championship.

"If you can get him firing to anywhere near the level that he's capable of, you could argue that he's a better player than Emmanuel Latte Lath.

"Middlesbrough will be in good shape if Michael Carrick can do that."

The impact of losing Latte Lath on Middlesbrough

Despite the huge financial gain that this will give Middlesbrough heading towards the summer, losing Latte Lath has to be seen as a blow for Carrick and co. for the remainder of the season.

Tommy Conway could fill his boots, but they will undoubtedly be hoping the other attacking players signed can provide the required firepower.

They had to put the money gained from this transfer to good use across two or three positions, including a striker. The smart loan additions have no doubt bolstered Carrick's ranks in the meantime.

That said, some may argue that Boro have sold themselves short of defenders, with problems in the build-up phases and in defending against fast breaks already this season.

Some of the Latte Lath money could, and perhaps should, have been put towards another defensive option or two.