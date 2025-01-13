Sky Sports pundit Dean Ashton has admitted that he wouldn't be surprised if Emmanuel Latte Lath left the Riverside Stadium following an MLS record-breaking bid from Atlanta United.

According to the Mail Online, Atlanta have lodged a bid of around £20m for the striker's services, including add-ons, which would be a new MLS transfer record fee in the event that a deal is completed.

The Ivory Coast international has had an enjoyable Championship campaign so far, scoring 10 goals in 26 second tier outings, and has been a key asset for a Boro side who sit fifth in the table.

Emmanuel Latte Lath 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 26 Starts 17 Goals 10 Assists 2

Last season, Latte Lath produced a particularly impressive return of 16 goals and one assist in 30 league appearances, while his continued form has caught the eye of potential suitors in the transfer market.

Ashton makes Latte Lath, Boro exit admission

Following the news of Atlanta's handsome bid for the Boro striker, former England international Ashton said: "He’s made huge strides in the last season and a half at Middlesbrough and become their main man.

"The problem for Middlesbrough is that seems to be the case for them as a club at the moment, as soon as they get one (striker doing well), as we saw with Chuba Akpom, they tend to sell.

"So it wouldn’t surprise me (if Latte Lath left).

"But I’m not sure about that move in particular.

"I think there will be other clubs that would certainly be interested in him."

Boro face Latte Lath dilemma

Should Boro choose to sell their man, a deal would have clear monetary benefits, as Atlanta have put a somewhat tempting offer of around £20m on the table.

Furthermore, as reported by Teesside Live, the North East club's latest accounts showed a loss of £12m, so selling Latte Lath would help them balance the books.

But in footballing terms, letting go of the 26-year-old could have a detrimental effect on Boro's play-off push, with seventh place Blackburn Rovers a mere two points behind Michael Carrick's side in the Championship table, with a game in hand.

Boro are the second-highest scorers in the second tier, hence their top-six credentials, while Latte Lath has held a key role in those attacking efforts, notching 10 goals.

Losing such a prolific scorer mid-way through the campaign would come as a major blow for Carrick's side, who are seeking their second play-off spot in three seasons.

Meanwhile, fellow striker Tommy Conway has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during the early exchanges of a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

The summer signing from Bristol City has scored an impressive eight goals in 19 Championship appearances since his Boro arrival, but there is no guarantee that he will hit the ground running once he returns from his current setback, which makes Latte Lath's presence all the more important.