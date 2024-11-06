Under the management of Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough have assembled a squad that is laden with talent, and one that Teessiders are hopeful can deliver promotion to the Premier League this season.

Head of football Kieran Scott and his recruitment team have also played a leading role in helping install a clear transfer strategy at the Riverside Stadium, which has seen the club make numerous shrewd additions to their squad in recent transfer windows.

Centre-back Rav van den Berg and centre-forward Emmanuel Latte Lath have been two of the biggest transfer hits recently, with both players being among the best players in their respective positions in the Championship.

Middlesbrough pride themselves on having an excellent academy system too, and Carrick's squad has a number of their homegrown talents in the side, such as Hayden Hackney, as well as some highly exciting youngsters on the verge of breaking into the senior set up in the near future.

But how much could Van den Berg, Latte Lath and Hackney potentially be worth according to AI (Artificial Intelligence)? Using Football Transfers' Estimated Transfer Value model, we investigated.

Hayden Hackney's transfer value according to AI

Football Transfers' Estimated Transfer Value model calculates the transfer values of over 240,000 professional players in over 250 leagues, by using a machine learning model that is trained on around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in the transfer fees paid for previous deals.

When calculating a players value, the model predominantly takes into account: player age, position, performance, current player level, projected potential level, recent playing time, player experience, number of matches played, number of minutes played, experience in domestic leagues, experience in (inter)national tournaments, league strength and contract situation.

So, what value does the model place on Middlesbrough's star central midfielder, and England youth international, Hackney?

As of 1 November 2024, the 22-year-old has an estimated transfer value of €3.2m (approx. £2.6m). Hackney is contracted with Boro through 2027, and has been a star player for his boyhood side since his first-team breakthrough in 2022.

Premier League sides such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest in him, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Boro have a £25m valuation on Hackney.

Therefore, this figure is no doubt considerably lower than the one Middlesbrough would be demanding should they look to sell him at some point soon.

Rav van den Berg's transfer value according to AI

Since his arrival from PEC Zwolle in July 2023, Rav van den Berg has been a Riverside revelation. Despite having interest from clubs such as AC Milan, Juventus, Ajax and Dortmund, Teesside is where he saw his immediate future lie.

The 20-year-old Dutch youth international has established himself as one of Middlesbrough's most important players, and one of the Championship's best young defenders.

He is contracted with Boro through 2027, and appears committed to achieving promotion to the Premier League with the club.

So, what value does the AI model place on Middlesbrough's flying Dutchman? As of 1 November 2024, Van den Berg has an estimated transfer value of €4.7m (approx. £3.9m).

Once again, given the fact he's had admirers from some of European football's elite clubs, and with Tottenham now also reported to be showing an interest in him, Boro will undoubtedly value Van den Berg at a considerably higher price point than this.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's transfer value according to AI

Despite now having to share his starting role with summer signing Tommy Conway, Emmanuel Latte Lath is still a crucial player in Carrick's side.

The 25-year-old Ivorian international enjoyed an excellent debut season in the North East last term, and alongside Conway, provides Middlesbrough with two quality striking options to help fire them to promotion this season.

Lath's 23/24 Championship stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 30 16 1

Like Hackney and Van den Berg, Lath is also contracted at the Riverside through 2027, and so the club are in a strong position in that respect should they sit around the negotiating table with any interested parties.

But what valuation does the AI model have on Latte Lath? As of 1 November 2024, his estimated transfer value is €2.4m (approx. £1.9m).

When you consider that Ipswich Town made a £20m approach for Middlesbrough's number nine in August, it's perhaps fair to say that this valuation isn't a true reflection of the one Boro have of their striker.