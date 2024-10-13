Players who come through a club's youth academy into the first team are always very much appreciated by supporters, as they often have a natural allegiance to the badge. Not all are consistent or successful in the longer term, however, but that can't be said of Stewart Downing, who moved up the ranks at Middlesbrough to become a top player for them and others throughout his 20-year playing career.

Cleveland-born Downing impressed in Boro's age group sides enough to be given his first professional contract with his hometown club in 2001 at the age of 17.

The versatile left-sided player made his Premier League debut for the club the following year, though he was limited to occasional appearances, usually from the substitutes' bench, with one such cameo seeing Downing score his first goal for the club against Brentford in late October 2002.

Stewart Downing's professional career path Season(s) Club 2003–2009 Middlesbrough 2003/04 Sunderland (loan) 2009–2011 Aston Villa (permanent) 2011–2013 Liverpool (permanent) 2013–2015 West Ham United (permanent) 2015–2019 Middlesbrough (permanent) 2019–2021 Blackburn Rovers (permanent)

Looking to gain experience to help his development, the winger, who could also operate centrally when required, joined near neighbours Sunderland for a month's loan in the second tier.

Downing shone in his brief stay at the Stadium of Light, scoring three times in his seven appearances for the Black Cats.

His form saw him recalled by Middlesbrough boss Steve McClaren to become a regular starter for the Teesside club for the remainder of the 2003/04 Premier League season.

As part of the squad that won the 2004 EFL Cup, Downing and his teammates qualified for the UEFA Cup. An experience Boro used in 2004/05 to reach the final of the tournament the following year, ultimately being well beaten by Sevilla in the final. On a personal note, the youngster was awarded the club's Player of the Year award.

It was around this time that Downing was called up to the England national team. Having played for the age group sides from Under-16 to Under-21 levels, the wide player made his senior debut for the senior team in a friendly against the Netherlands in 2005. Downing would go on to play 35 times for his country.

After sampling real highs in the early part of his career, the winger would end his first spell at the club on a low point as Middlesbrough were relegated to the second tier in 2009, and Downing moved on.

Middlesbrough received a hefty fee for Downing

The England international belonged in the Premier League, and Martin O'Neill's Aston Villa paid Middlesbrough £12m to take Downing to Villa Park in time for the 2009/10 campaign.

It was a very tidy profit for Boro on an academy graduate who'd served them with distinction, reliability, and consistency on the pitch for a number of years prior to making them much-needed funds upon his departure.

Instantly making himself a regular starter for the West Midlands club, Downing impressed over the next two years, making 79 appearances for the Villans before Liverpool came calling in 2011, with the North East native heading to Anfield for around £20m after picking up Villa's Player of the Year award.

The midfielder had a mixed time on Merseyside but did pick up another EFL Cup winners medal with the club in 2012.

Moving to West Ham United for around £5m in 2013, the now experienced Downing spent two steady seasons at Upton Park before returning 'home' to boyhood club Middlesbrough for a second spell in 2015, Steve Gibson paying up to £7m to reunite the fans' favourite with his first club.

Spending the subsequent four years at the Riverside Stadium, seeing Downing bring his total appearances for the club to over 400, the veteran departed one more in 2019.

The former academy graduate has given the club so much, both on and off the field, and is one of the club's finest youth products in living memory.

A reliable player, Downing had good quality on the ball and a real desire to work hard out of possession that saw him serve many top clubs well over the years.

Downing is now an academy coach at Leeds United after retiring at 37-years-old

After leaving Boro for the second time, the 35-year-old Downing spent two years with fellow Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers before retiring in 2021, bringing an end to a playing career that spanned two decades.

In the few years since, Downing has joined the coaching staff within Leeds United's academy, having spent some time previously working with the Middlesbrough youngsters.

Now assistant coach for Leeds' Under-21 side, working alongside boss Scott Gardiner, Downing had previously worked with the younger age groups at Elland Road.

The former England international continues to make his mark on the game, and the overall impact he made at Middlesbrough after coming through the ranks cannot be understated.