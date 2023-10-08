Highlights Key takeaways:

Middlesbrough made several signings to replace their departing players, but it's too early to judge their effectiveness.

The January transfer window will be crucial for Boro to further strengthen their squad.

Five players, including John Swift and Dominic Iorfa, should be considered by Middlesbrough as potential targets in January.

After losing the likes of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom this summer, it was always going to be difficult for Middlesbrough to replace them ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, Archer returned to his parent club Aston Villa and eventually sealed a permanent move away to Sheffield United, whilst Akpom got a big move to Ajax.

Boro, of course, did bring in reinforcements, as you can see from the list below, but as of yet, with it still being early days, it is too soon to cast a verdict on their business.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

The January window will no doubt come around quickly, though, and Boro will then once again be looking to make further moves to strengthen.

With that said, below, we've looked at five players the club should have on their radar heading into January.

John Swift

Middlesbrough should certainly be taking a look at John Swift ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro thrived with a goalscoring player in behind the striker with Akpom last season, and Swift is certainly a player full of goals and assists at Championship level.

West Brom won't want to lose him, of course, but with the Baggies currently in a bit of a mess financially, they may have to sell come January, something Boro should be looking to take advantage of.

Dominic Iorfa

Another player Boro should at least be considering is Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Dominic Iorfa.

Paddy McNair sees his contract at the Riverside Stadium expire in the summer, and there will be a need for reinforcements if he does depart.

Iorfa, too, has an expiring deal next summer, so Middlesbrough could explore a cut-price January deal or indeed a pre-contract agreement.

Patrick Roberts

It could be a controversial one given he is a Sunderland player, but wideman Patrick Roberts could be another player to keep under consideration heading into January.

Roberts is a very talented player at this level and he too has a contract that expires next summer.

With Sunderland preferring very young players in recent seasons, he may not get a new deal, and if that's the case, plenty of Championship clubs will be all over him. Middlesbrough should be one of those.

Chris Willock

Another attacking player whose contract expires next summer is Chris Willock.

Like Roberts, many Championship clubs will be sniffing around this one and it is certainly one Middlesbrough should have under consideration.

In recent seasons we have seen the damage Willock can do at this level when fit and firing and with QPR struggling, and his deal expiring, he could perhaps be tempted away.

Rhys Healey

Last but not least, Watford striker Rhys Healey is a man Middlesbrough should keep their eye on heading into January.

Only signed by the Hornets this summer having scored goals in France, it seems strange to suggest him, but he does not seem to be getting much of a look in at Vicarage Road, with Valerien Ismael seemingly preferring more physical forwards such as Mileta Rajovic and Vakoun Bayo.

Healey, though, is still a talent, and is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road, meaning they may be willing to sell if things aren't working out for the forward in WD18.