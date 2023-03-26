Middlesbrough legend Stewart Downing believes Michael Carrick's style of management at the Riverside Stadium gives his squad lots of confidence.

Carrick has done an excellent job since his arrival at the club, taking them from lower end Championship dwellers to automatic promotion contenders.

Downing, speaking on Football Daily's 72+ podcast, via TeessideLive, offered the following verdict on the current Boro boss: "He's very calm and gives the lads lots of confidence."

"If there are any mistakes in terms of the build up and in games, I don't think he's one to shout and bawl. He's one to say try that again and keep believing in what we are doing.

"He has given them that freedom to go and play and express themselves in the right way. He's very calm. He's never animated.

"We have not seen that side of him yet with the wins that they have got, but I'm sure he has got that somewhere along the line."

One Middlesbrough player that has benefited from working under Michael Carrick in particular is attacker Chuba Akpom.

Having previously been out of favour at the Riverside under previous managers, Akpom has been on fire under Carrick, and a big part of the club's resurgence back up the Championship standings.

Indeed, so far, the 27-year-old has 24 Championship goals and has done so in just 31 appearances in the league. With eight games remaining for Boro, it is likely that this tally will rise, too.

Downing gives praise to Carrick once again for this turnaround.

"The last two managers before Michael [Carrick] made it clear that he wasn't part of their plans." the former Boro wide-man added.

"He went away, and he scored goals and did okay. He's got a lot of talent, he's a talented player, and he just needed a system and someone to put an arm around him. He looks that type of player.

"I asked Michael, I just said to him - 'what've you said to him?' and he said - 'not a lot, just put an arm around him, told him I thought he could play different positions, which he has done as a number ten, and just told him he's got a run of games'.

"Sometimes, as players, that's all you need, you need that manager's arm around you."

The Verdict

Michael Carrick has certainly done an excellent job since arriving at Middlesbrough.

With Downing in and around the club, its fascinating to get an insight as to why Carrick has done so well.

Judging from his comments, the former United midfielder is a brilliant man manager which could explain why he was able to turn things around so quickly at the Riverside Stadium.

Chuba Akpom is just one player to excel under the new boss at the club, with others, albeit not as eye-catchingly as they're not scoring week in week out, also improving drastically since his arrival.